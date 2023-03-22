Looking for a refreshing way to add more movement to your life? It's a great time to hop on the pickleball bandwagon. The sport has loads of proven benefits1 , both physical and mental—and the best pickleball paddles will make your newfound hobby more achievable, whether you're just starting out or you're already a pro.

Research shows that picking up a sport like pickleball is great for heart health, improved balance, mental health2 , and depression3 , and experts tout the activity as a great way to make friends as an adult. Emerging data also proves that grip strength is an important indicator of health, specifically tied to longevity4 and protection against mental illness. Beyond all of the health benefits of the sport, people of all ages are suddenly obsessed with pickleball, reporting that playing feels more like a social activity than a workout. But much like any sweat session, the right gear will set you up for success.

We used research, reviews, and insight from a holistic sports chiropractor to round up the best pickleball paddles that you can invest in to improve (or start) your game. Who knows, you may have just found your new favorite way to work out or get your steps in.