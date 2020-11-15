How Grip Strength May Show Clues About Your Mental Health, New Study Finds

In this study, researchers in the U.K. sought to observe any associations between markers of cardiorespiratory fitness (CRF) and grip strength, with anxiety and depression.

They examined data from U.K. Biobank—a prospective cohort study with data points from 502,682 participants age 40 to 69 in England, Scotland, and Wales. For the purposes of this study, researchers honed in on participants who had at least one measure of grip strength or CRF at baseline, along with those who had completed a Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9) and Generalised Anxiety Disorder-7 (GAD-7) to gauge information on their mental health.

After analyzing the data, researchers found that low and medium CRF was associated with 1.485 and 1.141 higher odds of depression anxiety, compared to high CRF. Plus people with low and medium grip strength had 1.381 and 1.116 higher chance. Participants who were in the lowest group for both CRF and grip strength had a 1.981 higher risk of either mental disorder.