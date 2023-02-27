Double dates not only allow you and your partner to spend time with your fellow coupled-up friends; they also infuse a little intrigue into your typical date night. Being around another couple can be energizing, refreshing, and even inspiring, giving you a close-up look at how other couples engage with each other in romantic settings.

Some research suggests observing other people “modeling” their relationship dynamics may help couples feel closer and more attracted to each other, and give them ideas for what they want or don’t want in their own relationships. One 2014 study even found double date settings may make people feel more passionate about their own partners, in addition to the hit of novelty that’s always good for relationships.