5 Pieces Our Fitness Director Swears By To Get The 'Tenniscore' Look
The U.S. Open is in full swing, one of my favorite authors (Taylor Jenkins Reid) just published a book with a tennis player protagonist (Carrie Soto is Back), and everyone from Gen Z to retirees seem to be obsessed with pickleball. In short: It seems like everywhere I turn, I see court sports.
As a once-and-occasional tennis player, I'm all for this omnipresence—especially since I'd consider tennis and pickleball great sports when it comes to longevity. Not only are both forms of fitness fantastic for moving your body and elevating your heart rate, but they're also well-suited for all ages. Plus, as a multi-person sport, they foster community and social connection, which can support mental health as well as lifespan.
One interesting offshoot of this rising trend, however, is the influence on activewear: Fitness brands everywhere are really leaning into court clothes (a look affectionately coined "tenniscore" on TikTok and otherwise). To clarify, I'm not talking about your classic tennis retailers, but rather, many activewear brands that didn't previously carry court clothes are now jumping on the trend. Again, as someone who loves an occasional game of tennis, I'm here for it—but you also don't need to own a racket to enjoy these comfortable and functional workout fits.
So whether you're hitting the courts, watching the U.S. Open, or simply running errands, I've roundup up some of my favorite recent activewear releases that I love for the "tenniscore" look.
Vuori Volley Skirt
Vuori makes some of my favorite activewear in the game—I'm talking comfortable as heck, functional designs, and a commitment to sustainability. So when they launched a new court collection this year, I knew I had to try it out. This volley skirt (plus matching sports bra) is my favorite from the launch—it's buttery soft, sweat-wicking, and hits at the perfect length.
Outdoor Voices One Shoulder Dress
I'll admit: Outdoor Voices was making tennis-inspired exercise dresses before it was cool. But now, they've launched an updated version of the classic with this playful one-shoulder variety. This dress features a formfitting bodysuit underneath (with a hidden shorts pocket, no less), so you don't need to stress about support during your activity of choice. In addition to tennis, I love this dress for running, hiking, dance, or even travel—this cutie is multi-talented.
Outdoor Voices One Shoulder Dress ($100)
Year of Ours Gabriella Bra
Year of Ours is a female-founded brand that focuses on creating multi-functional pieces—and this fun tennis-vibe bra tank is no exception. While you aren't going to get a ton of support with this shirt, it could pair well with another sports bra for higher-impact activity, or make for a more casual crop top. Also worth noting: I love that 80% of Year of Ours pieces are produced in California.
Eleven Baseline Tennis Dress
Okay I couldn't do a tenniscore roundup without including a piece from Venus Williams' amazing activewear brand. While Eleven makes all kinds of activewear—from leggings to bike shorts—there are also plenty of pieces with a nod to more classic tennis-ware. This dress, for instance, is inspired by a vintage tennis look, but features more modern, technical fabric. Oh, not to mention, it was wear-tested on and off the court by Williams herself.
Alo Yoga Aces Tennis Skirt
Alo consistently drops new collections of gorgeous activewear—and this season, they released a "tennis edit" with clothes they describe as "a hit on the court and in the streets." I personally recommend this lightweight wrap-style skirt in their summery "strawberry lemonade" hue. This skirt features built-in shorts with a convenient pocket—for stashing your keys, phone, or even a tennis ball.