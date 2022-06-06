 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
PAID CONTENT FOR
Chaco

Improve Your Posture And Your Foot Health With These Easy Moves

Brand Strategist By Devon Barrow
June 6, 2022 — 9:00 AM

We all love to treat ourselves to a foot massage from time-to-time, but our feet actually deserve to be spoiled on the regular. Our feet are the foundation of everything we do. Not only do they carry a heavy load, they’re the starting point of healthy posture. And if standing our tallest often means feeling our best, then we have plenty of reasons to show our feet a little love. With that in mind, we turned to fitness expert Alicia Archer to show us her favorite moves for stretching and strengthening her feet, while dialing in posture. With these moves on the queue, and a supportive pair of shoes to slide on after—like the Chaco Chillos, podiatrist recommended slides with a corrective footbed—consider yourself one step closer to happy feet. 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Devon Barrow
Devon Barrow Brand Strategist
Devon Barrow is a Branded Content Strategist at mindbodygreen. She received her degree from the University of Colorado. When she's away from her desk, Devon is teaching yoga, writing...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

I'd Always Wake Up In The Middle Of The Night—Until I Tried This Supplement*

Cynthia C.
I'd Always Wake Up In The Middle Of The Night—Until I Tried This Supplement*
Integrative Health

3 Ways To Sleep Deeper Tonight, From A Nobel Prize-Winning Lab

Emma Loewe
3 Ways To Sleep Deeper Tonight, From A Nobel Prize-Winning Lab
$4999

Health Coach Certification

With Multiple Instructors
Health Coach Certification
Beauty

Beware Of These TikTok Sunburn Treatment Hacks, From A Dermatologist

Hannah Frye
Beware Of These TikTok Sunburn Treatment Hacks, From A Dermatologist
Functional Food

4 Underrated, Expert-Backed Ways To Rev Up Your Digestion On The Daily

Merrell Readman
4 Underrated, Expert-Backed Ways To Rev Up Your Digestion On The Daily
Integrative Health

Stinky Feet? Nothing Fights Off Smelly Toes Like This Foot Deodorant

Merrell Readman
Stinky Feet? Nothing Fights Off Smelly Toes Like This Foot Deodorant
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Beauty

The Shocking Reason You Should Change Your Skin Care Routine Based On The Seasons

Alexandra Engler
The Shocking Reason You Should Change Your Skin Care Routine Based On The Seasons
Love

Want To Know If Your Date's Going Well? Look For This Subtle Clue, Study Says

Sarah Regan
Want To Know If Your Date's Going Well? Look For This Subtle Clue, Study Says
Integrative Health

I'm A Manual Therapist: This Is How To Sit Properly (Yes, There's A Correct Way)

Olivia Giacomo
I'm A Manual Therapist: This Is How To Sit Properly (Yes, There's A Correct Way)
Routines

12 Spicy Exercises To Strengthen & Stretch Your Back Muscles

Merrell Readman
12 Spicy Exercises To Strengthen & Stretch Your Back Muscles
Functional Food

15 Easy-To-Add Superfood Ingredients That Will Make Any Dish More Nutrient-Dense

Kristine Thomason
15 Easy-To-Add Superfood Ingredients That Will Make Any Dish More Nutrient-Dense
Integrative Health

This Little-Known Plant Promotes Stress Resilience, Mood Support & More

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
This Little-Known Plant Promotes Stress Resilience, Mood Support & More
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/improve-your-posture-and-your-foot-health-with-these-easy-moves

Your article and new folder have been saved!