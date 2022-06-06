We all love to treat ourselves to a foot massage from time-to-time, but our feet actually deserve to be spoiled on the regular. Our feet are the foundation of everything we do. Not only do they carry a heavy load, they’re the starting point of healthy posture. And if standing our tallest often means feeling our best, then we have plenty of reasons to show our feet a little love. With that in mind, we turned to fitness expert Alicia Archer to show us her favorite moves for stretching and strengthening her feet, while dialing in posture. With these moves on the queue, and a supportive pair of shoes to slide on after—like the Chaco Chillos, podiatrist recommended slides with a corrective footbed—consider yourself one step closer to happy feet.