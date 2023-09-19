The podiatrists we spoke with love Brooks as a brand, though only certain models from Brooks meet APMA standards and their specific recommendations. If you're just starting out in your running journey, the Brooks Trace 2 is a nicely cushioned shoe.

In fact, its dynamic cushioning technology adapts to your individual running speed and stride. This running shoe for beginners has breathable materials that provide a snug fit while still maintaining airflow and breathability.

We’ve also called it out as the best beginner running shoe in our roundup of the best running shoes for women and the best cushioned running shoes.