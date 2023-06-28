I’m A Marathon Runner & These Are My 11 Running Essentials
People often ask me what I love about running. Aside from the proven mental and physical benefits of running, the exercise has always appealed to me for the mere fact that you don’t need much to get started. For the most part, you can simply step out the door and be on your way to a heart-pumping, mood-boosting workout.
That said, as I head into my fourth round of marathon training I’ve zeroed in on a few items that make the whole experience way more enjoyable. Truthfully, I credit these products for my fastest race finishes, not to mention my ability to stay healthy (and sane) during peak training season.
Through a lot of trial and error, over a dozen half marathons, and three world major marathons, I’ve found that I can’t train successfully without these items.
- Theragun Mini
- Lululemon InvisiWear Mid-Rise Bikini Underwear
- Supergoop PLAY 100% Mineral Body Mist SPF 30 with Marigold Extract
- Bombas Women's Running Ankle Socks
- Outdoor Voices Hudson 4" Short
- Megababe Thigh Rescue Anti-Chafe Stick
- CamelBak HydroBak Hydration Pack 50 oz
- FlipBelt Zipper Running Belt
- HGGE Women's Criss Cross Ponytail Baseball Cap
- LMNT Electrolyte Drink Mix
- FITLY Soft Flask
A marathoner's must-have products for running:
Theragun Mini
Every runner knows recovery is just as important as active training. I love treating myself to professional massages, acupuncture sessions, and visits to the chiropractor—but at-home recovery is a huge focus for me (and a big money-saver). Having used many massage guns, I can say this one is very powerful for its size.
I spend a good 15 to 20 minutes with my Theragun Mini after every run, and I can really tell a difference if I skip that session. Luckily that doesn't happen often because it's compact enough to bring on the go. Pro tip: It's small enough to fit in your suitcase for destination races!
Lululemon InvisiWear Mid-Rise Bikini Underwear
Real talk: I used to only purchase running shorts with built-in underwear. That's because no matter what underwear style I chose, I was never comfortable. Then one day I stumbled upon these seamless mid-rise bikini briefs. They're buttery-soft and so comfortable I forget I’m wearing them. The fabric is lightweight, sweat-wicking, quick-drying. And it doesn’t slide around while I move. I even wear them with leggings with no underwear lines in sight.
Supergoop PLAY 100% Mineral Body Mist SPF 30 with Marigold Extract
Even if you tend to get your training out of the way in the early mornings when the sun doesn't feel as strong, sunscreen is a must. You should be applying sunscreen before every run—and if you haven't given any thought to the ingredients in your sunscreen, it's time to start.
This 100% mineral natural sunscreen is made for sensitive skin and contains Zinc oxide, aloe leaf juice, and other natural ingredients. It’s sweat- and water-resistant for 80 minutes, so you’ll be covered on your long runs. The best part? The spray-on application is simple and mess-free, and the formula isn't oily like others I've tested.
Bombas Women's Running Ankle Socks
Not to be dramatic, but the wrong socks can ruin your entire run. I once forgot to pack my Bombas socks for a destination race and I swear it added minutes to my time. These socks are snug-yet-breathable, with a moisture-wicking material that any marathon trainer will appreciate. They stay in place even during long runs and don’t slip down, bunch up, or cause blisters.
These socks are clearly higher quality than others. The brand even offers a 100% Happiness Guarantee which covers you for returns, exchanges, and replacements. Plus, for every Bombas item purchased, the brand donates an item. Bombas makes an effort to use sustainable clothing materials whenever possible, and every item is shipped with 100% recycled materials.
Outdoor Voices Hudson 4" Short
These do in fact have a built-in brief liner—but that’s not all I love about them. First things first: Outdoor Voices truly values sustainability. These shorts are made of 86% recycled polyester and 14% spandex and the brand uses recycled and recyclable packaging.
The mid-rise shorts are the perfect length; the four-inch inseam is short enough to stay cool on hot days, but not so short to feel uncomfortable. My favorite part? There’s a hidden pocket on the inside perfect for keys and a side zipper pocket to store your credit card, cash, or ID. Seriously, I’m extremely picky about shorts, and I dare say these are perfect.
Megababe Thigh Rescue Anti-Chafe Stick
If you've ever trained for a race, you're likely no stranger to chafing. Seriously, it can ruin any runner's high. And while some chafing is inevitable, this little anti-chafe stick is a lifesaver. It’s made with natural ingredients like vitamin E, aloe, pomegranate seed oil, and orange oil. The formula glides on easily and works like a charm. I apply it to my arms and legs before every long run, and I feel so much more comfortable.
CamelBak HydroBak Hydration Pack
Even if your running trail has water fountains, a water pack is essential for long runs. I was intimidated by these water vests for a long time. I dreaded the thought of carrying something on my long runs, but I can barely tell this vest is on when I’m wearing it.
After trying a few options I landed on this CamelBak hydration pack—and now I don't know what I'd do without it. I opted for the yellow color because I like that it doubles as a safety vest on early morning or nighttime runs.
FlipBelt Zipper Running Belt
After years of race training, I had nearly given up on finding a running belt that was actually comfortable. Then one day I was staying over at my sister's place and borrowed hers. For the first time, I wasn't fidgeting with my belt one bit! I immediately ordered one for myself, and I've used it in every race since.
This belt fits snug around your waist and doesn't ride up mid-run. It's sleek but manages to hold everything I need for my training runs and races. It comes in nine colors and is available in sizes XXS to XXL. The best part is it slides right on, no buckles or clips required.
HGGE Womens Criss Cross Ponytail Baseball Cap
If the weather is really subpar I'll succumb to a treadmill run. But if it's lightly misting a comfortable hat works wonders—and it's also great for added sun protection. I've always fussed with standard baseball caps because the hole was never in the right place, but this one has a smart elastic cross in the back with an opening wide enough to fit even the thickest ponytail, messy bun, or braid.
What's more, it's comfortable and moisture-wicking, and it actually looks cute on. The hat comes in 100 color options, and the mesh is incredibly breathable.
FITLY Soft Flask
Speaking of hydration, these little water flasks were a savior on my last marathon. Shortly before I left for Berlin, I found out there would be no Gatorade stations on the course. Typically, I try to opt for healthier nutrition options, but Gatorade gives me a mid-race jolt I just can't get anywhere else.
In a bit of a panic, I quickly ordered a few of these packs and breathed a sigh of relief. They're easy to roll up and store in a running belt, or you can store them with a spectator to hand off to you during the race.
LMNT Electrolyte Drink Mix
I'll say it again: Hydration is essential. I started using electrolyte powders a few years ago as a way to pack more nutrients into my water and replenish my body after long runs. LMNT quickly became a go-to because of its clean ingredients, lack of added sugar, and delicious flavor. Just note: I prefer a salty electrolyte blend—and this one delivers.
The benefits of running
You may already be aware of the well-established physical benefits running, such as improved cardiovascular1, decreased blood pressure2, and improve metabolic health3. Personally, I've experienced all of the above—and I've learned that the activity can do wonders for your mental and emotional health, too (hello, runner's high). A comprehensive review published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health in 2020 found that running can help mitigate stress and symptoms of anxiety and depression4. Running has been shown to enhance blood circulation to the brain5, which boosts your mood and helps your body respond better to stress.
Running may not be everyone's chosen form of movement, but it comes with a load of benefits. And if you love it as much as I do—and want to keep improving your performance—it's important that you keep your body healthy and comfortable while training.
The takeaway
Sure, you could head out for a run with nothing but a pair of sneakers—but it’s not going to be very enjoyable. Whether you’re hitting the pavement purely for fun or you’re training for a personal record, these 11 items will help you cruise through the finish line. Not a fan of outdoor running? Our team found the best treadmills for runners that fit in even the smallest spaces.
