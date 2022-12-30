When you’re running on a treadmill, your muscles are working in slightly different ways2 than when you have to propel yourself forward on an outdoor run. “Running on the road allows you to experience natural movement patterns, such as the slight adjustments you make to your stride when running on uneven ground,” Arciuolo says.

“Some people find that running outside helps them clear their mind and relax more than running on a treadmill,” he adds. “The sights and sounds of the outdoors can be more stimulating and help you stay motivated.”

Considering the high impact nature of running, treadmills tend to be a bit easier on your joints than pavement. “Treadmills have a cushioned surface, which can reduce the impact on your joints compared to a harder surface like pavement,” Arciuolo agrees. He goes on, explaining that the harsh impact of running on pavement “is responsible for many injuries such as shin splints, plantar fasciitis, achilles tendinitis, and other lower leg issues.”

Still, there are many benefits of being out in nature, so outdoor running certainly deserves a place in your training regimen. Mixing up your runs by including some outdoor runs and some treadmill runs can be a good way to experience the benefits of both, while minimizing the potential downsides.