With the right roller and the right technique, rolling should feel really good. I find the roller incredible after a long day––it helps me decompress. Sure, there are some exercises that can be challenging and get the burn going in the precise place needed. If rolling really hurts you, you’re doing it wrong!

There are many rollers on the market, but what I recommend for most people is to start with a medium-density roller that has a little bit of give. A lot of people first try a very hard roller and find it uncomfortable or even painful, which is not the intention of rolling. A good roller should have the perfect density for the vast majority of people, with some texture so it doesn't slip. The tiny bumps on the surface aid in lymphatic drainage, and it should be like memory foam that forms to your body, creating both pressure and support.

A smaller, softer foam roller is useful specifically for traveling. Whenever you're on the go is a time you really need the roller, so a travel roller should be small enough to pop into your carry-on luggage but big enough to still get the all benefits of rolling. You won't be able to do all the moves in this course on a smaller roller, but you'll be able to do a lot of them and if you're on the road a lot this is a good option.