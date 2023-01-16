Sometimes a gentle walk is the best way to ease stress throughout your work day. Other days, you may need a heart-pumping jog to clear your head. The good news is this under-desk treadmill opens up the possibility for both. Use the riser, handrails, and console for jogging or running at speeds up to 7.5 miles per hour. Or take down the handrails and riser and use this as a sleek under-desk walking treadmill. The machine comes with a remote that allows you to cycle through speeds effortlessly. Unfortunately, this model has no display, meaning you’ll need the remote to operate it. The folded treadmill can be stored horizontally under a bed or couch when not in use.

Those looking to break up the monotony of a workday will likely enjoy this under-desk treadmill. It's great for the occasional run, but it truly shines as a walking or jogging tread.

“I like this unique treadmill because you can easily convert it into a desk treadmill for racking up steps during the workday," Koziol says. He adds that it's easy to fold and store away, and is a "simple option for anyone who just wants to get moving at home." The only downside he points out is that there are no incline capabilities, which he says typically are the best way to mimic outdoor terrain.