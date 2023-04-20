Like the name suggest, the WalkingPad is designed primarily for walking. The C2 model maxes out at 3.72 miles per hour, which is fast enough for a brisk, heart-pumping walk (at least for me).

Size is a huge selling point for the WalkingPad C2, especially for people, like myself, who live in small spaces. Unfolded, the WalkingPad measures in at about 57” x 21” x 5”. That’s already quite small compared to a full-size treadmill, but the real game-changer is that the device folds in half. Once folded, it’s only 33” x 21” x 5”, which is thin and compact enough to slide under most couches.

One callout worth mentioning is that while the WalkingPad C2 does have convenient built-in wheels, the machine itself is quite heavy at 62 pounds. The wheels only work to push it forward or backward—rather than side-to-side—so maneuvering it into storage and back into its place can be a bit of a pain. Personally, I keep mine on display most of the time; this keeps me motivated to use it more often and I don't have to deal with moving it around.

The WalkingPad comes with a remote control to adjust the speed, and the pad itself has a small digital display screen that shows time, speed, distance, calories, and steps. You can also view these metrics within the brand’s app, which you’ll need to use to start the machine. The upside is this app also tracks your workout history, if you're not a fan of wearable devices. I've found that the app is a bit glitchy, but it gets the job done.