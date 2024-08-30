While I have the WalkingPad set up right under my standing desk on top of my area rug, it can definitely be used on top of the hardwood floor. Despite the location on top of the rug, I never feel unstable on the belt. You can feel the stability of the high-density fiber running board under the anti-ski and antistatic walking belt. I've run and walked on my fair share of treadmills, and this one really is comfortable to use. Plus, the wear-resistant layer ensures this treadmill will be around for years to come.