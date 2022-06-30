Integrative Health The 7 Best Compact Treadmills Of 2022 To Make The Most Of Your Tiny Workout Space mbg Deputy Commerce Editor By Braelyn Wood mbg Deputy Commerce Editor Braelyn Wood is the Deputy Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism from Northwestern University, along with a certificate in marketing.

When your guest room doubles as a home gym, finding a cardio machine with a small footprint is key to maximizing the space—and the best compact treadmills are one of the most practical options available. Designed to fold in half or be stored under furniture, a compact treadmill offers a less bulky alternative to traditional options. Typically smaller than 24-inches wide and 72-inches long, these sleek machines can transform any space into an instant running (or walking) track.

The benefits of a compact treadmill.

When a compact treadmill is integrated into your everyday routine, it’s possible for you to transform a sedentary activity—like working or watching TV—into one filled with movement. After all, the Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans recommend the average adult should get at least 150 to 300 minutes of physical activity per week. Better yet, the small footprint makes storage a breeze. Most designs are slim enough to slip under a couch or bed when not in use. Otherwise, these compact treadmills easily fold in half for flat storage against the wall, which allows you to free up important floor space. Luckily, each design boasts its own unique features that makes it worth the investment, whether you prefer to walk or run.

How we picked: Speed settings Smaller treadmills tend to have lower speed settings, but we focused on options that still let you hit a runner’s pace (if not a full out sprint). When the max miles per hour was low, we called it out in the cons. Reviews Positive customer feedback helped us vet which treadmills were worth considering—and which products shouldn’t make the cut. We also considered designs with fewer reviews if it offered innovative features. Incline Just because a treadmill is small doesn’t mean it should skip the good stuff. We sought options that offered incline for an optional boost in intensity. Otherwise, we ensured they were small enough for under-the-bed storage. Price Exercise equipment is one arena we consider worth splurging on, but it’s more important to feel comfortable with your purchase. Our picks offer the most bang for your buck, whether budget or high-end choices.

mbg's picks for the best compact treadmills of 2022: Best folding: Echelon Stride Treadmill Echelon Stride Treadmill VIEW ON Amazon | $1300VIEW ON Echelon | $1300 Pros: Rubber running deck

8 pre-programmed workouts

Auto-Fold Feature

Smart Device Holder Cons: Paid membership

Louder operation

Expensive Max Speed: 12 mph Weight Limit: 300 pounds Dimensions: 55" x 22" Incline Levels: 12 Folding treadmills often get a bad reputation for skipping features common in their high-end counterparts—but not with this Echelon design. The 55-inch deck allows for a wide stride, which will be crucial for hitting top speeds of 12 miles per hour. The built-in screen comes with eight programmed workouts, but you can also purchase an Echelon membership to maximize your workouts. (A free 30-day trial is included with your purchase). Most importantly, the cardio equipment accounts for your safety with a metal safety bar located under the rubber running deck and a safety stop lanyard—two additions often disregarded in many compact models. Best of all, the treadmill folds in half to create a slim 10-inch footprint, so it can be stored under the couch or against the wall. Most compact: WalkingPad Foldable Treadmill WalkingPad Foldable Treadmill VIEW ON WalkingPad | $499VIEW ON Amazon | $449 Pros: 30-day return period

Cushioned walking belt

Auto speed adjustment

Ultra small footprint Cons: Low max speed

No incline Max Speed: 3.7 mph Weight Limit: 242 pounds Dimensions: 56.5" x 21.5" Incline Levels: N/A If you're truly stretched for space, you won't find a better pick than the WalkingPad. The full dimensions of the slim design hit just under 57 inches long by 22 inches wide—and that's before your even fold the treadmill in half for storage. Of course, the sleek pick comes with a few drawbacks. Its max speed is less than 4 miles per hour, so you won't be conquering sprints anytime soon. However, the compact pick is ideal to use when working from home, as it automatically adjusts speed based on your pace. Plus, the display screen is also located on a remote, rather than the equipment, so you won't need to worry about tucking it under a desk. Best budget: Goplus 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill Goplus 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill VIEW ON Amazon | $340 Pros: Foldable

Remote control operator

5-layer running belt

Safety key Cons: No incline

No heart rate monitor

Low max speed Max Speed: 3.7 mph Weight Limit: 265 pounds Dimensions: 49” x 27” Incline Levels: N/A More than 3,200 people gave this budget-friendly treadmill a perfect rating—and it’s not hard to see why. The adaptable design has a 40-inch running deck and can hit max speeds of 8 miles per hour. And thanks to the plush 5-layer running belt, you'll get sound insulation, shock-absorption, water resistance, and compression to make every step as smooth as the last. During the workday, the GoPlus pick can be used as an under-the-desk treadmill via the remote control. When you’re ready to pick up the pace, lift the handrail to enter running mode. Regardless of how you use the treadmill, you can connect with the brand’s Bluetooth app to track your mileage. Best with incline: Horizon T101 Folding Treadmill Horizon T101 Folding Treadmill VIEW ON Amazon | $720 Pros: Quick key controls

Bluetooth connectivity

Quiet operation

Smooth release fold Cons: Bulky construction Max Speed: 10 mph Weight Limit: 300 pounds Dimensions: 70" x 34” Incline Levels: 10 Although not as compact as other options, this folding treadmill makes up for its bulkier build with an array of covetable features. Along with Bluetooth connectivity, the treadmill features quick keys to help you rapidly transition through different stages of your workout. But it's not all about fancy features: The 55-inch running belt offers three cushioned zones—impact, transition, and push-off—which provide differing levels of support based on the phase of your stride. It also uses Quiet Drive motor technology to keep the operation as silent as possible, regardless of the speed selected. Best for walking: UREVO 2-in-1 Under Desk Treadmill UREVO 2-in-1 Under Desk Treadmill VIEW ON Amazon | $375 Pros: Remote controlled

Running speeds

5-layer running belt

Steel base Cons: Slim walking belt

Bluetooth connectivity issues Max Speed: 7.6 mph Weight Limit: 265 pounds Dimensions: 52.6" x 26.4" Incline Levels: 10 This small but mighty pick packs a powerful motor with enough strength to move the running belt at just under 8 miles per hour. While the 17-inch belt may be too slim for some, it's optimal for slipping under a desk while working from home. Of course, it's also ideal for running, with a layered running belt that's built with cushioning and shock absorption. One caveat to keep in mind? While the remote control will unlock speeds up to 3.8 mile per hour, you'll have to adjust directly on the base of the treadmill to go any higher. This safety feature prevents you from accidentally bumping up the speed in the middle of a work call, but it also makes sprints slightly inconvenient. Best splurge: NordicTrack Commercial Series 1750 NordicTrack Commercial Series 1750 VIEW ON Amazon | $1599VIEW ON NordicTrack | $1899 Pros: Cushioned running belt

Decline and incline available

2-year warranty

Self-cooling motor Cons: Membership required for classes

Expensive Max Speed: 12 mph Weight Limit: 364 pounds Dimensions: 62.75” x 39.25” Incline Levels: 15 If you're a regular runner and ready to splurge, look no further than NordicTrack's folding Series 1750. The space-saving design hits max speeds of 12 miles per hour with incline up to 15%, all with the touch of a button. An immersive touch screen leads you through running workouts with integrated iFit access, which allows you to steam hundreds of workouts from instructors. Better yet, it auto-adjusts the speed of the treadmill based on the class selected. Designed to last, the folding treadmill comes with a two-year warranty—but you won't need it. The smart-response motor has cooling technology to prevent burnout. Best lightweight: SereneLife Smart Electric Treadmill SereneLife Smart Electric Treadmill VIEW ON Amazon | $395 Max Speed: 6 mph Weight Limit: 265 pounds Dimensions: 50" x 24" Incline Levels: N/A Another Amazon favorite, this compact treadmill clocks in at just 50-inches long and 24 inches wide. Similar to full-sized design, it tracks your run time, distance, speed, and heart rate directly on the LED screen to get better insight into your workout. While you'll have to manually adjust the machine's incline, you can still reach speeds up to 6 miles per hour on the cushioned running belt. Plus, the safety key and hand rails guarantee you'll feel safe strutting your stuff (while still tracking your heart rate). And when the workouts over? The hydraulic folding system makes storage a breeze.

