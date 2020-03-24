You’ve probably heard the standard recommendation of getting 10,000 steps a day, which is about five miles. This guidance has been around for decades, but where and how did it originate?

Turns out, this common guideline was likely born in 1965 when a Japanese company created a device named Manpo-kei, which translates to“10,000 steps meter.”

“The name was a marketing tool,” I-Min Lee, M.D., associate epidemiologist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, and a researcher on physical activity said. Today, 10,000 is commonly used as the default goal on wearables and smartphones.

Marketing tactics aside, 10,000 steps is still a good goal to work towards, says Michele Stanten, certified group fitness instructor and author of The Walking Solution. It’s not a one-size-fits all, however, and “you get benefits every time you move more,” Katy Bowman, M.S., biomechanist, and author of Movement Matters and Move Your DNA explains.