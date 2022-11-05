Sitting for prolonged periods is a risk factor for various negative health outcomes. One study published in Sport Sciences for Health even found that sitting could have adverse effects on your mental well-being, in addition to your physical health.

So naturally, one of the major benefits of a treadmill desk is that it encourages you to stay active throughout the day, even when you’re tied to a computer or stuck in a meeting. “In my opinion, doing extra activity during the day is always a good thing,” says elite personal trainer Chiheb Soumner, CPT, founder of Fairfax Training Club in Los Angeles, CA.

“With a treadmill desk, you can literally get your steps in while getting your work done…plus you’re more likely to have good posture with this setup.” He notes this may be especially beneficial for anyone with an overwhelming, busy job who doesn’t have too many opportunities to leave their office for a walking break.

Soumner points out that it's important to be mindful while multitasking with your under-desk treadmill—you don’t want to trip or fall in the middle of a meeting. To mitigate this hazard, consider slowly acclimating to your new desk setup. Perhaps start with a walking meeting first, before moving on to emails or more typing-intensive activities.

Another potential downside: the cost. Whereas walking is a free fitness activity, under-desk treadmills are not—but there are some budget-friendly options to consider.

If a treadmill desk aligns with your personal budget and lifestyle, it’s a fantastic tool for supporting your well-being goals.