Welcome to mbg moves! We've been working out at home more than ever lately—and we know our readers are, too. To help keep your fitness routine feeling fresh, we're releasing a new at-home workout every Monday to start your week off strong. Each month will feature routines from a different incredible trainer we adore. Now, let's get moving with our spotlight trainer: Janeil Mason.

Core workouts are always a great choice—that's because having a strong center will help support your body during all of your other workouts, and in everyday life.

And a little bit goes a long way! Which is great news, especially during our busiest times (I'm looking at you, holiday season). That's why I put together this super-quick, 5-minute core exercise routine that you can do literally anywhere.

It's perfect for tacking onto any of your other go-to workout routines—low-impact cardio, arms, running, and more. Otherwise, this speedy workout is a fantastic option when you only have a few minutes to spare for some movement. For a longer core workout, feel free to loop this four-move series once or twice more as a circuit. Whatever you choose, know that I'm giving you the biggest virtual high-five for moving your body today!

Your 4-week challenge: As the holiday season is upon us, it can be challenging to keep up with a consistent movement regimen. This month, I'm sharing four different routines you can do from home or while traveling—each one is quick, efficient, and also fun. I encourage you to make these routines part of your weekly workout schedule as often as you can, but aim for at least two to three times a week.