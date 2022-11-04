Your desired level of activity is an important factor when choosing which treadmill is right for your home—along with how big your space actually is (we’ve found some great compact treadmills), and how much money you’re willing to spend.

When it comes to size, there’s more to consider than simply whether the machine will fit. “A lot of treadmills require certain dimensions for the actual machine, but also for clearance, that you will want to consider,” explains Leninger. “Make sure you have an outlet that will work on the area that you want to place the treadmill. You will also want to make sure you have enough head room, and you want to pick a place that you will actually enjoy being in.”

Like we said, these machines have come a long way in recent years, and each comes with its own features and capabilities (speed, incline, heart rate monitors, screens for streaming classes, to name a few). Once you determine the size you need, Hathiramani says, “From there, you can consider a treadmill's features, including its motor and maximum weight, for sufficient speed and stability.” He adds that, “Foldable treadmills have increased in popularity, especially for those without a lot of extra space in their homes.”

Some brands offer a warranty, and they all have different return policies—both of which should be noted and taken into consideration as you’re browsing.