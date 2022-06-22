Is The Runner’s High Real? A Doctor Explains The Benefits & We’re Running Toward Them!

“I really regret that workout,” said no one ever. We all know that nothing feels better than another sweat sesh in the books. Sweat dripping, tired muscles, out of breath—we may be exhausted, but exercise always leaves us better than it found us. All forms of exercise are rewarding by nature, but running offers an extra incentive…

And it’s called the “runner’s high.” Whether you’re a serial marathoner or occasionally fancy a jog around the block—chances are you’ve heard of this phenomenon. Not only is this “high” something that keeps regular runners coming back for more, it even makes the non-runners in the crowd curious… Because what does the runner’s high actually mean for our body and mind? Why does it make us feel so good, and does it actually make us “high?”