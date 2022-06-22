Is The Runner’s High Real? A Doctor Explains The Benefits & We’re Running Toward Them!

We already know that running has plenty of physical benefits like strengthening our heart, bones, and metabolism. But the runner’s high cocktail of endorphins, domaine, and endocannabinoids seems too good to pass up. The thing is, runner’s high only kicks in with long-duration runs. (If it were easy, we’d all be crushing the Boston Marathon.) “Critically, you induce both endorphins and endocannabinoids during a long tempo run (+90 minutes),” Dr. Jessica explains, but we don’t have to overdo the effort either. “Interestingly, endocannabinoids are induced at an easy tempo pace, which is notably a lower intensity than the hard pace needed to induce endorphins.”