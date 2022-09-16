The 6 Best NordicTrack Treadmills Of 2022, From A Certified Personal Trainer
If you've been running around looking for the perfect treadmill to add to your home gym, NordicTrack is a fantastic place to start. The fitness gear giant offers a wide array of interactive machines that cater to beginner runners and avid cardio enthusiasts alike with its unique specs, user-friendly interfaces, and dynamic workouts set around the world.
As an ACE-certified personal trainer with a specialization in orthopedic exercise, I advise clients to get at least 30 minutes of cardio on most days of the week outside of our sessions. An ideal running (or walking) buddy, a treadmill makes workouts fly by as fast as your foot turnover on the tread belt. As for the best NordicTrack treadmills of 2022 to add to your home gym setup? Let me break it down.
What is NordicTrack?
NordicTrack is widely recognized as a leader in the interactive fitness equipment sector. Through the use of their affiliated iFit app (you get a free one-year membership with each machine), you can take advantage of trainer-led walks, runs, and hikes throughout jaw-dropping locales around the world.
Or, you can mimic that boutique fitness experience by opting for a virtual studio workout setting, which includes full-body strengthening sessions on the mat. No matter which option you choose, the NordicTrack treadmill is designed to challenge your muscles and cardiorespiratory system with its advanced incline and speed options. It's comfortable enough to adhere to your fitness program with its cushioned running belts, quiet motor, fan, and auto-adjust hands-free capabilities.
How we picked:
We considered whether the given treadmill model is suitable for home use based on certain factors like transportability, compact size, and safety features.
Treadmills are a serious financial investment. We assessed which models are priced relatively fairly given the number and quality of specs.
A treadmill is only as useful as its design. The NordicTrack treadmills we chose possess design features that enhance both its visual appeal and user-friendliness.
mbg's picks for the best NordicTrack treadmills of 2022:
Best overall: Commercial X22i
Pros:
- Auto-adjusting
- 22-inch screen
Cons:
- Belt issues
Trial period
- 30 days
Warranty
- 10-year frame warranty, 2-year parts warranty, 1-year labor warranty
Customer rating
- 4.8
How it arrives: You have the option to build it yourself or order white glove service to have it delivered and assembled with the packaging hauled away.
Rave review: "Absolutely the best workout experience I've ever had on a treadmill. The treadmill adjusts incline and speed through the workout keeping you immersed with beautiful scenic views."
The Commercial X22i makes for an all-around winner thanks to its Everest-level steep 40% incline, automatic trainer control, and generous 22-inch HD screen. Recover on -5% declines to keep your mind and muscles guessing with each workout.
Best affordable: Commercial 1750
Pros:
- Affordable
- Foldable
Cons:
- Small screen
Trial period
- 10-year frame warranty, 2-year parts warranty, 1-year labor warranty
Warranty
- 30 days
Customer rating
- 4.1
How it arrives: You have the option to build it yourself or order white glove service to have it delivered and assembled with the packaging hauled away.
Rave review: "Have had this thing for a few days now and am in love with it. I've got this thing to run/walk anytime without being hindered by weather, time of day, or personal safety, and it's pretty liberating. I'm just mad it took me this long to get one in the first place."
The NordicTrack 1750 is proof that to get a great workout, you don't need to shell out an arm and a leg (you'll need those for your workouts!). The commercial treadmill offers enough speed and incline ranges to challenge your body, while its Bluetooth capabilities, 14-inch screen, and built-in speakers keep you entertained all throughout your endurance run.
Best for small spaces: EXP 7i
Pros:
- Space-friendly
- Auto-adjusting gears
Cons:
- Small screen
Trial period
- 10-year frame warranty, 2-year parts warranty, 1-year labor warranty
Warranty
- 30 days
Customer rating
- 4.7
How it arrives: You have the option to build it yourself or order white glove service to have it delivered and assembled with the packaging hauled away.
Rave review: "I'm super happy I made the purchase. It'll take a while to put together but you won't be disappointed. The year of iFit is great as well. Love this machine."
Treadmills are notoriously a serious space commitment. At just 6.5 feet long and 5 feet wide, the EXP 7i will let you feel like you're roaming free in even the tightest of corners. It has a 12 mph speed limit, 12% incline, a 7-inch HD smart screen, and one-touch controls.
Best for runners: Elite Treadmill
Pros:
- Huge screen
- Industry-leading incline
- Wide running belt
Cons:
- Pricey
Trial period
- 30 days
Warranty
- 10-year frame warranty, 2-year parts warranty, 1-year labor warranty
Customer rating
- 4.8
How it arrives: You have the option to build it yourself or order white glove service to have it delivered and assembled with the packaging hauled away.
Rave review: "Holy smokes! This thing is a beast and probably the best purchase I have made for myself in years. I use it daily. I highly recommend the iFit membership to explore the world while you walk, run, or hike. The 32-inch screen makes it so immersive and the experience is legendary. Never had a treadmill this nice and I have used many of them at the gym/home."
If you've hit a plateau in your running journey, the NordicTrack Elite is about to kick it up a notch. It offers an industry-leading 40% incline, a 32-inch (or 22-inch) tilt and pivot HD screen to stay immersed from every angle, and all the bells and whistles that make it a great machine, from auto controls to an adjustable sound bar.
Best for low ceiling: EXP 14i
Pros:
- Auto controls
- Low step height
Cons:
- Small screen
Trial period
- 10-year frame warranty, 2-year parts warranty, 1-year labor warranty
Warranty
- 30 days
Customer rating
- 4.9
How it arrives: You have the option to build it yourself or order white glove service to have it delivered and assembled with the packaging hauled away.
Rave review: "Runs quiet and smooth. Best home treadmill to date."
If you're an incline junkie, a treadmill with too high of a deck can squash your cardio plans. Like all treadmills from the EXP series, the EXP 14i is 8 inches from the ground at the lowest incline and maxes out at 13 inches. It has a 14-inch HD touchscreen, a standard 20-by-60-inch tread belt, and a range of -3 to 12% incline (which you're more likely to be able to enjoy thanks to its low step height).
Best for home use: Commercial 2450
Pros:
- Quiet
- Rotating screen
- Heart rate controls
Cons:
- Bluetooth pairing can be a challenge
Trial period
- 10-year frame warranty, 2-year parts warranty, 1-year labor warranty
Warranty
- 30 days
Customer rating
- 4.1
How it arrives: You have the option to build it yourself or order white glove service to have it delivered and assembled with the packaging hauled away.
Rave review: "I'm coming up on one year with my NordicTrack and iFit membership. I'm trying not to oversell this, but it's been life-altering. The combo of the machine, tech device, and iFit trainers has been incredible. From minute one, I was hooked. This machine and these trainers gave me the confidence to set a goal I never in my wildest dreams thought I could accomplish—a half-marathon."
With its 22-inch rotating screen, cushioned running belt, and crisp sound system, the Commercial 2450 is a solid addition to any home gym or open space in your living room. Paired with your own heart rate monitor, it'll automatically adjust your gears to keep you in an optimal heart rate zone.
FAQ
What is the best NordicTrack for home use?
The best NordicTrack treadmill for your home depends on a couple of factors. First, how much space do you have? What intensity do you prefer to work out?
While the Incline series will have you dripping with sweat on its hilly terrain, both the Commercial 2450 and EXP series offer that same interactive fitness experience with all the treadmill features you'd need for a satisfying and challenging workout, like a powerful yet quiet motor, cushioned belt to minimize impact on the joints, Bluetooth capabilities, a cooling fan, and more.
What's the difference between NordicTrack treadmills?
Each NordicTrack treadmill has certain standout features that separate it from the pack.
For example, the Commercial series is designed for standard at-home use and features handy specs like a 360-degree rotating HD touchscreen, -3% to 15% incline and decline to train at various intensities, and a 20-by-60 tread belt.
Incline treadmills, like the Elite, Commercial X221, and Commercial X321 share those same features with the bonus of at least -5% decline and a whopping 40% incline.
The EXP series caters to the average runner or walker with its smaller HD touch screen and standard incline and speed options. It's also more affordable.
Is NordicTrack worth the money?
A NordicTrack treadmill is worth the money under one condition: if you actually use it! Luckily, NordicTrack treadmills are designed to make exercise hassle- and stress-free, so you're more likely to get your steps in.
Additionally, depending on which model you choose, a NordicTrack treadmill can be far less expensive than a yearly gym membership. The more you use your tread, the less it'll cost per use.
The takeaway.
Investing in a proper NordicTrack treadmill has numerous benefits that extend well beyond the aesthetic—you'll be able to clear your mind of nagging thoughts, all while building your cardiovascular strength. Because treadmills are far more convenient than waiting for the rain to clear up outdoors or for a slot to open up at a boutique fitness studio, they make for an optimal addition to anyone's workout routine.
Marissa Miller is a certified personal trainer from the American Council on Exercise and holds a certificate in plant-based nutrition from the T. Colin Campbell Center for Nutrition Studies at Cornell. She has over 10 years of experience editing and reporting on all things health, nutrition, beauty, fitness, style and home for publications including The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, Vogue, and many more.
Her first novel PRETTY WEIRD: Overcoming Impostor Syndrome and Other Oddly Empowering Lessons was published by Skyhorse Publishing and distributed by Simon & Schuster in May 2021.