If you've been running around looking for the perfect treadmill to add to your home gym, NordicTrack is a fantastic place to start. The fitness gear giant offers a wide array of interactive machines that cater to beginner runners and avid cardio enthusiasts alike with its unique specs, user-friendly interfaces, and dynamic workouts set around the world.

As an ACE-certified personal trainer with a specialization in orthopedic exercise, I advise clients to get at least 30 minutes of cardio on most days of the week outside of our sessions. An ideal running (or walking) buddy, a treadmill makes workouts fly by as fast as your foot turnover on the tread belt. As for the best NordicTrack treadmills of 2022 to add to your home gym setup? Let me break it down.