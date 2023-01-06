There is a clear distinction between treadmills designed only for walking and those that are built for walking and running. A few of the best treadmill brands, such as NordicTrack and Peloton support both exercises seamlessly, but these options do often come with a higher price tag. If walking is what you’re after, though, you can find some great treadmill options for under $500.

We can't recommend one treadmill that's best for everyone, but we can help you navigate the many options. If you’re wondering how to choose a treadmill for walking vs running, here are some factors to consider:

Horsepower: As we mentioned, some compact treadmills only have the horsepower to support walking and jogging. Walks on a treadmill require 2.0 horsepower, jogs require 2.5 horsepower at the minimum, and avid runners will want well over 3.0 horsepower. We’ve made sure to include these details for each of our picks below.

Side rails: if you’ve ever lost your balance while running on a treadmill, you understand why running treadmills need handrails and side paneling for your feet. These allow you to grab a hold or simply step off to the side if the belt is spinning and you need a break.

A wider belt: To use a treadmill safely, there must be sufficient room to align your stride and keep your running mechanics in check. Otherwise, you could misstep and end up off the edge with an injury.