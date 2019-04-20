Whenever I train for a race, regardless of the season, I somehow end up logging some miles on the treadmill. I never really plan for it; it’s just happens, and only sometimes. I know some people can’t stand treadmills (and are perhaps turning their noses up at this second), but when life gets in the way a treadmill can feel like a true godsend. Inclement temperatures and traveling are the two obstacles I run into the most, and in those situations, I’m more than happy to trot on a tread.

While running inside and outside both have their own benefits and drawbacks, there’s no denying that running outside tends to be more difficult. Sure, most runners prefer running outside, but they don’t do it because it’s physically easier—depending on the terrain and conditions, it’s usually much harder.

So what’s the deal—why is running outside harder? Well, there are a few reasons.