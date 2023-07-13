The decisions you make at mealtime set the tone for your mood, your energy levels, and (of course) how satiated you are1 . Meal delivery services help even the busiest people stay more mindful about their eating habits. When it comes to Blue Apron vs Home Chef, both have quick, healthy, customizable options.

At mindbodygreen, enjoying healthy food is an art form; finding the best healthy recipes and selecting the perfect produce at the farmer’s market is well worth the effort. But for the weeks when there’s simply no time to shop, meal kit delivery services are our savior.

Blue Apron and Home Chef are two of the most popular meal kit delivery services out there—but is one better than the other?