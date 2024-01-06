Skip to Content
Motivation

The No. 1 Mistake I Made When I Started Weightlifting

Carleigh Ferrante
January 06, 2024
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
NoBull lifters
Image by mbg creative
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

My fitness journey can be broken into two clear eras: before weightlifting and after. Everything shifted when I started lifting heavier, and I discovered what it’s like to actually feel strong (nope, not bulky!).

Of course, I was a fish out of water at the start, which led to some major mistakes. One of my biggest ones? Wearing running shoes for weightlifting; podiatrists say wearing the wrong shoes can hinder your performance and put you at a much higher risk of injury.

When I finally swapped over to a pair of weightlifting shoes—NoBull Lifters—I quickly discovered the impact a pair of sneakers could have on my performance. I could lift heavier felt more stable during lifts, squats, and lunges. Now after a year of sporting these workout shoes, my only regret is not trying them sooner.

What's great about the NoBull Lifters

The stabilizing design is made just for strength training

Have you ever felt your feet shifting around while lifting? Well, that won't happen with NoBull Lifters.

Instead of a cushioned outsole, these weightlifting shoes opt for a wide, flat outsole. This swap ensures a stable surface for your feet during dynamic movements, which minimizes your risk of injury.

Along with a flat sole, the Nobull Lifters have a slightly elevated heel; the added height increases your ankle's range of motion for an even deeper squat. (Trust me, your glutes will feel it!)

And while you might expect the lifted heel to make you feel less stable, there's an added strap around the ankle to help keep the shoe firmly secured to your feet. I never feel like my foot is sliding forward from the added elevation.

Even though I never gave my stability (or lack thereof) much thought before testing the NoBull Lifters, I now can’t imagine going back to lifting in my running sneakers.

I'm feeling (& seeing) the results

From the very first squat I took in my NoBull Lifters, I knew my workouts were about to be taken up a notch. My form was better and I was able to squat deeper. Not to mention, I quickly graduated to heavier weights and added more reps to every exercise.

The best part? I have the results to show for it: I feel stronger and more confident, and my muscles are more toned.

They’re comfortable and durable

If there was one thing I’d change about these shoes, it would be their break-in time. It took about three or four wears until they started to become comfortable. However, I'll say this is a common downside of most weightlifting shoes—especially a super stable, durable pair like these.

Ultimately the break-in time is a worth the extra effort; these are some of the comfiest weightlifting shoes I've down, and they're still in great condition. I’ve had mine for over a year and the premium leather still looks brand new.

Bonus: My running shoes are lasting longer as well, now that I’m keeping them just for running.

The sleek design attracts a ton of compliments

Podiatrists may not put this as a top priority when picking shoes, but what can I say? I’m easily swayed by aesthetics and NoBull’s is on point. 

The sleek, simple design is a magnet for compliments. Any time I wear these to the gym I have both men and women asking where they’re from—and I eagerly tell them these shoes are worth their $249 price tag.

Insider Tip

I’d recommend sizing up one half size (and most reviewers agree!). You may be tempted to go up even more, but trust me the shoes will stretch. 

The takeaway

If feeling stronger is on your to-do list for 2024, the NoBull Lifters are absolutely worth the investment. Not only have these sneakers transformed my workouts, they’ve helped me feel stronger and more confident both in and out of the gym. Snag a pair and avoid my ultimate workout misstep.

