These Trendy Gym Shoes Are Worth The Hype (& Are Currently Less Than $75)
I’m a runner at my core, but I can’t ignore the benefits of strength training. Not only are my muscles more toned, but I feel stronger with significantly more energy1.
Plus, I've even noticed an improvement in my hormone balance2.
While I've picked up some great weightlifting tips—like the importance of consistency, proper form, and quality nutrition—the most important thing I've learned is the importance of the right footwear.
Experts strongly urge against lifting weights in running shoes if you want to prevent injury and encourage proper form and better results (which, of course, I do).
Knowing this, I’ve spent the past year testing the best weightlifting shoes—and there’s currently one pair I can’t stop obsessing over.
The Nike Metcon 9 sneakers fully surpassed my expectations—and right now, you can get them for more than 50% off in Nike's Memorial Day sale.
Sale details:
What I love about the Nike Metcon 9 sneakers
They’re designed for versatility
Newsflash: The running shoes currently in your closet are not designed for other workouts (and vice versa). The Nike Metcon 9 trainers are the exception.
The versatile sneakers are designed to be cross-functional for a myriad of activities: lifting, cross-training, HIIT, running, and even everyday wear.
Because of this, you’ll often spot them on CrossFit enthusiasts, average gym-goers, and professional athletes alike.
While I wouldn’t recommend them as your go-to running shoe, the Nike Metcon 9 perform very well in the gym when the bulk of my workout is weightlifting or I’m performing a mix of cross-training and cardio.
They’re supportive
The prime differentiator of a weightlifting shoe versus other styles is its emphasis on stabilization. The sturdier build encourages proper form while also supporting the ankle.
The Nike Metcon 9 holds true to this supportive construction, with a grooved outsole that gives traction on slick gym floors.
There's just enough cushioning to make the trainers suitable for shorter runs, but the extra foam doesn't cause your foot to wobble.
And while it may not impact stability, there's a discreet velcro lace lock that prevents laces from coming untied mid-workout—which really highlights the amount of thought put into this sleek sneaker.
They make me feel stronger
The Nike Metcon 9's stabilizing design means that I often feel stronger when I wear them. Instead of trying to keep my feet firmly planted on the ground, I'm able to focus on lifting heavier.
They’re comfortable
I love how supported my body feels when I wear weightlifting shoes, but the one downside is that they’re often quite heavy and slightly difficult to put on.
On the other hand, the Metcon 9 sneakers are surprisingly lightweight (around 12 ounces for the women's shoe). Unlike other weightlifting shoes, I can comfortably walk (and run) around in these—and I don’t struggle to slip them on and off.
They’re stylish
I wouldn't call many weightlifting shoes aesthetic, but the Metcon 9 break the mold. They have a sleek design and aren’t the least bit bulky—and even before I tried them for myself, these trendy sneakers always caught my eye in the gym.
The Metcon 9 sneakers are available in 15 colorways, and you even have the option to design your own.
They’re sustainable
Nike’s been making a bit push for sustainability, and these shoes are made with at least 20% recycled content by weight. While I wish it was more, this feels like a step in the right direction for the brand.
The takeaway
I love how strong I feel since I started lifting weights regularly, and the Nike Metcon 9 sneakers make me feel even stronger. And no, it doesn’t hurt that they’re incredibly cute.
Judging by the popularity of these shoes, a sale of this good won’t last very long, so don’t miss your chance to grab these sneakers for more than half off.
