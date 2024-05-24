Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Routines

These Trendy Gym Shoes Are Worth The Hype (& Are Currently Less Than $75)

Carleigh Ferrante
Author:
Carleigh Ferrante
May 24, 2024
Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Commerce Editor
By Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Commerce Editor
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
Nike Metcon 9
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
May 24, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

I’m a runner at my core, but I can’t ignore the benefits of strength training. Not only are my muscles more toned, but I feel stronger with significantly more energy1.

Plus, I've even noticed an improvement in my hormone balance2.

While I've picked up some great weightlifting tips—like the importance of consistency, proper form, and quality nutrition—the most important thing I've learned is the importance of the right footwear.

Experts strongly urge against lifting weights in running shoes if you want to prevent injury and encourage proper form and better results (which, of course, I do).

Knowing this, I’ve spent the past year testing the best weightlifting shoes—and there’s currently one pair I can’t stop obsessing over.

The Nike Metcon 9 sneakers fully surpassed my expectations—and right now, you can get them for more than 50% off in Nike's Memorial Day sale.

Nike

Metcon 9 Sneakers

$74 (was $150)
Nike Metcon 9

Sale details:

Select styles of the Nike Metcon 9 sneakers are currently marked down to $99, and you can save an additional 25% with code SUMMER25.

What I love about the Nike Metcon 9 sneakers

They’re designed for versatility

Newsflash: The running shoes currently in your closet are not designed for other workouts (and vice versa). The Nike Metcon 9 trainers are the exception.

The versatile sneakers are designed to be cross-functional for a myriad of activities: lifting, cross-training, HIIT, running, and even everyday wear.

Because of this, you’ll often spot them on CrossFit enthusiasts, average gym-goers, and professional athletes alike. 

While I wouldn’t recommend them as your go-to running shoe, the Nike Metcon 9 perform very well in the gym when the bulk of my workout is weightlifting or I’m performing a mix of cross-training and cardio. 

Nike Metcon 9
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative

They’re supportive

The prime differentiator of a weightlifting shoe versus other styles is its emphasis on stabilization. The sturdier build encourages proper form while also supporting the ankle.

The Nike Metcon 9 holds true to this supportive construction, with a grooved outsole that gives traction on slick gym floors.

There's just enough cushioning to make the trainers suitable for shorter runs, but the extra foam doesn't cause your foot to wobble.

And while it may not impact stability, there's a discreet velcro lace lock that prevents laces from coming untied mid-workout—which really highlights the amount of thought put into this sleek sneaker.

They make me feel stronger

The Nike Metcon 9's stabilizing design means that I often feel stronger when I wear them. Instead of trying to keep my feet firmly planted on the ground, I'm able to focus on lifting heavier.

Nike Metcon 9
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative

They’re comfortable

I love how supported my body feels when I wear weightlifting shoes, but the one downside is that they’re often quite heavy and slightly difficult to put on.

On the other hand, the Metcon 9 sneakers are surprisingly lightweight (around 12 ounces for the women's shoe). Unlike other weightlifting shoes, I can comfortably walk (and run) around in these—and I don’t struggle to slip them on and off. 

They’re stylish

I wouldn't call many weightlifting shoes aesthetic, but the Metcon 9 break the mold. They have a sleek design and aren’t the least bit bulky—and even before I tried them for myself, these trendy sneakers always caught my eye in the gym.

The Metcon 9 sneakers are available in 15 colorways, and you even have the option to design your own.

They’re sustainable

Nike’s been making a bit push for sustainability, and these shoes are made with at least 20% recycled content by weight. While I wish it was more, this feels like a step in the right direction for the brand.

Nike Metcon 9
Image by mbg creative

The takeaway

I love how strong I feel since I started lifting weights regularly, and the Nike Metcon 9 sneakers make me feel even stronger. And no, it doesn’t hurt that they’re incredibly cute.

Judging by the popularity of these shoes, a sale of this good won’t last very long, so don’t miss your chance to grab these sneakers for more than half off.

RELATED: After 5 Years Of Pilates, Here's What Happened When I Started Weightlifting

Nike

Metcon 9 Sneakers

$74 (was $150)
Nike Metcon 9

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

These Chic Leggings Feel Like An All-Day Massage (& Help My Body Flush Out Toxins)
Motivation

These Chic Leggings Feel Like An All-Day Massage (& Help My Body Flush Out Toxins)

Carleigh Ferrante

This Device Keeps My HRV Above 100 (& It's $260 Off This Weekend)
Recovery

This Device Keeps My HRV Above 100 (& It's $260 Off This Weekend)

Carleigh Ferrante

The Verdict Is In: The Sleep Supplement That Experts Trust For Deep Sleep & Energized Mornings*
Integrative Health

The Verdict Is In: The Sleep Supplement That Experts Trust For Deep Sleep & Energized Mornings*

Emma Loewe

This Nongreasy Sunscreen Balances Your Skin & Gives A Healthy Glow
Beauty

This Nongreasy Sunscreen Balances Your Skin & Gives A Healthy Glow

Carleigh Ferrante

A Cognition & Longevity Expert's Favorite Herb For Optimal Brain Health
Mental Health

A Cognition & Longevity Expert's Favorite Herb For Optimal Brain Health

Jamie Schneider

Savor The Season With This Delicious Spring Vegetable Stew
Recipes

Savor The Season With This Delicious Spring Vegetable Stew

Rosa Jackson

These Chic Leggings Feel Like An All-Day Massage (& Help My Body Flush Out Toxins)
Motivation

These Chic Leggings Feel Like An All-Day Massage (& Help My Body Flush Out Toxins)

Carleigh Ferrante

This Device Keeps My HRV Above 100 (& It's $260 Off This Weekend)
Recovery

This Device Keeps My HRV Above 100 (& It's $260 Off This Weekend)

Carleigh Ferrante

The Verdict Is In: The Sleep Supplement That Experts Trust For Deep Sleep & Energized Mornings*
Integrative Health

The Verdict Is In: The Sleep Supplement That Experts Trust For Deep Sleep & Energized Mornings*

Emma Loewe

This Nongreasy Sunscreen Balances Your Skin & Gives A Healthy Glow
Beauty

This Nongreasy Sunscreen Balances Your Skin & Gives A Healthy Glow

Carleigh Ferrante

A Cognition & Longevity Expert's Favorite Herb For Optimal Brain Health
Mental Health

A Cognition & Longevity Expert's Favorite Herb For Optimal Brain Health

Jamie Schneider

Savor The Season With This Delicious Spring Vegetable Stew
Recipes

Savor The Season With This Delicious Spring Vegetable Stew

Rosa Jackson

more Movement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Bovine Collagen: Benefits & The Importance Of Grass-FedNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To KnowThe 5 Brain Types & What They Mean For Personality & Career
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.