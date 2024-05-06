Advertisement
The Best Exercises To Slow The Biological Clock & Prevent Muscle Loss
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
We know yoga supports flexibility and running contributes to endurance, but what about exercising solely for longevity? Or rather, a life well-lived until the very end?
To come, a fitness expert shares her top tips (along with a selection of exercises) for achieving this aim.
Why you should practice strength training for longevity
When deciding which exercise to choose, Fitness instructor and mindful movement expert Aubre Winters-Casiano suggests focusing on what naturally depletes with age: Muscle mass. This has a name to it, and it’s called sarcopenia.
Studies estimate that between 5%1 and 16% of people over the age of 65 have sarcopenia, though board-certified obesity medicine physician Ali Novitsky, M.D., thinks it may be even more common than research suggests. "By the age of 60, I would say on average, it affects 20% of people. By the time we hit 80, it's about 50%," she previously told mindbodygreen.
Casiano echos the importance of focusing on your muscle saying, “By building up strong muscles and bones you can prevent injuries, reduce fractures, and keep enjoying day-to-day activities as you age.”
What’s more, sarcopenia puts you at an increased risk of cognitive decline2, infection3, osteoporosis4, and metabolic syndrome5—so yeah, tending to your muscles will have full-body benefits, besides just feeling stronger.
To combat this, Casiano’s actionable suggestions are two-fold: Add weights to your current routine, and add in some functional strength training. “Functional moves like lunges, squats, planks, and push-ups are a great way to start as they target major muscle groups in multiple areas,” she says.
But you can also add light weights to activities like yoga, pilates, etc. for added resistance and muscle gains. Make sure to start low and move your way up so you don’t wind up tossing around a weight heavier than your body can handle when in motion.
Below, 3 go-to moves to try out.
3 functional training exercises A+ for longevity and muscle-building
1. Squat with up-and-over press
Reps & sets:
- 12 reps
- 2-3 sets, resting in between
How to:
- Grab one heavy dumbbell (she used 25 lbs, but start small and work your way up).
- Hold the weight with two hands in front of your chest, standing with your feet hip-width distance apart.
- Slowly sit back into a squat, keeping the weight in the back of your feet and off the toes.
- As you begin to rise from the squat, simultaneously push your arms directly up, lifting the weight over your head. Don’t do this part too quickly, but you don’t have to drag it out, either.
2. Reverse lunge with a hammer curl
Reps & sets:
- 12 reps
- 2-3 sets, resting in between
How to:
- Begin with your feet hip-width distance apart, holding weights in each hand. Start with lighter weights (8-10 pounds) and go up from there.
- Bend your arms at a 90-degree angle with your elbows tight to your sides.
- Lunge by taking a big step back with your left leg only, aiming for your left leg to be at 90 degrees. Keep your hips straight and your chest tall.
- As you reach the bottom of your lunge, begin lifting your opposite arm into a hammer curl toward your chest, keeping your elbows tight by your sides.
- As you rise from the lunge, drop your arm back to your sides. Return to the starting foot position, hip-width distance apart.
- Do the same on the other side, counting one rep total.
3. Hovering bear hold
Reps & sets:
- 1 holding repetition
- 2-3 sets, resting in between
How to:
- Begin in a table-tip position with your hands under your shoulders and knees under your hips, curling your toes under to be propped up on the mat rather than letting the top of your feet rest on the mat.
- Using the power of your hands and tightening your core, begin to drive the knees up a few inches off the floor. Maintain a flat, long spine while you do this.
- Hold for 30 seconds.
- (optional) While holding your core tight, complete 10 alternating shoulder taps (five on the right, five on the left).
- Return to the starting position and rest for a few moments before completing another set.
- You can either stay in this position for a few seconds as is, or level up by adding 5-10 alternating shoulder taps.
Nevertheless, exercise of any kind is worthwhile for longevity
Nevertheless, any form of exercise is beneficial for longevity. Evidence supporting this notion comes from a 2023 study published in the Journal of Applied Physiology, as noted by Casiano.
The study revealed that individuals in their mid-60s who consistently exercised throughout their lives had muscle composition comparable to the physically active group of 20-somethings included in the research.
Additionally, while the older physically active group exhibited a lower aerobic capacity than the 20-something participants, they still scored 40% higher on the aerobic capacity scale compared to their inactive counterparts within the same age range. Pretty impressive, right?
At the end of the day, remember to listen to your body first and foremost, Casiano says. Your exercise regimen will change and evolve as you age, but the important part is to keep moving, so you never stop moving.
The takeaway
If longevity is your goal, putting movement high on your priority list. As you age, muscle loss is bound to happen, but adding functional strength training workouts and weight lifting to your routine can help you combat sarcopenia and thus support your ability to keep up with daily activities for longer.
Another worthwhile tip: Eat more protein—here’s a few tips to clock more grams in your diet.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
What Is Meditation?
Box Breathing
What Breathwork Can Address
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
What to Eat Before a Workout
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love Languages
Advertisement
This Little-Known Supplement Helps Women Sleep & Decreases Signs Of Depression
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Want To Be Metabolically Healthy? New Study Shows An Underutilized Approach
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
This Little-Known Supplement Helps Women Sleep & Decreases Signs Of Depression
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Want To Be Metabolically Healthy? New Study Shows An Underutilized Approach
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN