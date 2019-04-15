I Tried Gua Sha For 2 Weeks Straight — Here's What It Did To My Skin

As gua sha is often touted as “natural botox,” I was hoping to focus on easing up of my forehead lines. I used the “eraser” technique, wherein you hold the skin around the forehead lines taut and, like a pencil eraser, take the stone at 90 degrees and shimmy it over the wrinkle. After a while, I didn’t really care about the aesthetic results—relieving that kind of tension felt so damn good!

I have deep fine lines in my forehead and always have. They look smoothed right after my self-practice, but so far they still return. “Because of the shape of your forehead, your lines go a little deeper,” Plug said. The eraser technique will help break through scar tissue that’s formed, but it’s a longer process. “Someone who has a different shape or surface lines might see results more quickly,” she said.

So the forehead lines didn’t go away immediately, but I have noticed that my skin looks more sculpted, lifted, and buoyant. It has a bounce that sticks around all day long, and that awake, pulled back look I didn’t realize I could give to myself.