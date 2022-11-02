I Tried Gua Sha For 2 Weeks Straight — Here's What It Did To My Skin

Doing gua sha first thing in the morning was the only way I could ensure it would happen. Otherwise, it felt like a chore at the end of the night, one I was unlikely to do if I was too tired. Slowing down first thing in the morning didn't come naturally. In fact, it took me by surprise how much I had to tell myself to slow down with each stroke, to tune into the sensations underneath my skin, and to breathe through it.