With age comes changes to your skin—this I know and expect. For the most part, I find my skin transformations are welcome: In my 30s, I’ve finally figured out how to temper by breakouts and rosacea, fuel my skin so my complexion glows, and don’t criticize it too harshly if I have a “bad” skin day or two. But, I do see faint forehead lines starting to etch in. Now, I don’t begrudge or bemoan wrinkles. I know I will develop them as the years go by. But I’d be lying to you if I said that I wasn’t actively trying to smooth them now as a preventative measure.

To do this, I use a combination of smart skin care supplements, topicals, and a diligently consistent routine. Part of that routine is facial massage and gua sha, which I do almost daily. So when I spoke with skin care expert Debbie Kung, DAOM, LAc, in a recent episode of Clean Beauty School all about gua sha, I knew I had to ask about the area. (A nice bonus of having your own beauty podcast is you get to talk to all of the best experts about your personal beauty concerns and call it work.)

As a recap—should you not know the benefits of facial gua sha—it creates microcirculation in the face, which has been shown to smooth fine lines and wrinkles and improve skin quality overall. Traditionally and historically, it is a full body modality, but in its modern iteration in the West, it’s most famous for its facial rejuvenation benefits. And personally, I’m a full-fledged believer. I consider it one of the most valuable parts of my skin care routine.

But back to the forehead: How is it best used in this particular area? Well, Kung’s advice might surprise you—it certainly surprised me.