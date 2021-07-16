"So for most people, their biggest concern on the forehead is lines, correct? So here's where it gets a little weird. To treat this, I actually don't focus on the forehead for a few reasons," says Kung. "The first is that the forehead tends to get red very easily because there's a lot of blood flow to the area since that's where the brain is. Number two is that there's bone there, so it doesn't feel very comfortable, especially as we age and that muscle starts to thin. The third is that if you really want to work those lines, facial gua sha isn't going to do the trick."