3 Major Guasha Mistakes Straight From An Eastern Medicine Expert  

You may already know this, but if you don’t: always apply a face oil prior to using your stone. The oil will help lubricate the stone and skin, so it glides across the epidermis effortlessly—that way it can work its magic underneath.

And ultimately, the oil that you decide to use will be dependent on your own needs, skin concerns, budget, and so on. But one thing Kung notes not to do? Use body oil.

“It’s important that you are choosing a very good quality, high vibrational facial oil. So the golden rule was to use oils that are made for the face. For example, don’t use coconut oil as it is not made for the face,” she says. “The oils that I recommend are things like jojoba oil, which is the closest thing to skin’s natural sebum. Sebum is what we naturally produce to keep skin moist, keep bacteria out, and protect the skin barrier. So when in doubt? Use jojoba oil.”

However, that’s not Kung’s go-to preferences for herself: She notes she loves rosehip seed oil and sea buckthorn oil. “Rosehip seed oil is actually shown, in small increments but used frequently, to have similar effects as retinol in the long term. Sea buckthorn oil has one of the highest levels of vitamin C, A, E, and B, as well as containing things like folic acid and ferulic acid.”