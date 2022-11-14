Everything You Need To Know About Dry Eyelids—From Causes To Remedies + FAQ

As you can feel, the skin around the eyes is much different than the rest of the face. “Eyelid skin is amongst the thinnest skin of anywhere on the body, and therefore it should come as no surprise that it’s extra-sensitive and delicate,” board-certified dermatologist Rebecca Marcus, M.D. tells mbg.

This is one reason why the under eyes and eyelids tend to age quickly, showing fine lines and wrinkles before other, thicker parts of the face like the cheeks.

The eye itself is also prone to irritation—just think about how easy it is to get eyeshadow, eyeliner, eyelashes, or even dust and smaller particles stuck in there. Plus, there are hair follicles where your lashes and brows grow, which is another spot that’s prone to infection and irritation.

Not to mention, plenty of people wear eye makeup every single day. Whether it be shadow, liner, or mascara, prioritizing clean ingredients is a must given that the product is so close to your eye.

With all of these factors combined, it’s no wonder the eyes are more prone to dryness and irritation. If you’ve had dry, flaky, or rashy eyes before, you’re certainly not alone. The causes of dry eyelids vary greatly—the most common below.