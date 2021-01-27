mindbodygreen

The 11 Best Natural, Clean Eyeshadows For Every Look & Skin Tone

Alexandra Engler
eyeshadow roundup

January 27, 2021 — 11:42 AM

A makeup bag isn’t complete without a good eyeshadow palette or trusted pot of your go-to hue. Even as someone who rarely wears the product, I have my favorites on lock—ready for a subtle flush of peachy bronze or a more complex plum number. They offer a certain flare, be it a wink at enchantment or a strikingly bold, dense look.  

See, ultimately eyeshadow is the embodiment of fun: with all its swirls of color and blasts of shimmer. And these options below are no short of exceptional. No matter your skin tone, color preferences, or texture indulgences—you’ll find something you adore. 

Ilia Liquid Powder Chromatic Eye Tint

These oh-so-easy brushable options glide on like a thick gel-cream, and then dry down to a powder finish. What’s so special about this type of application is it’s equally buildable and sheerable—meaning you can get the exact payoff you want. This option comes in eight shades and subtle metallic finishes. 

Liquid Powder Chromatic Eye Tint, Ilia ($28)

ILIA liquid powder eye cream
Aether Beauty Solstice Eyeshadow Palette

This makeup brand made a delightful splash several years ago thanks to their hyper sustainable packaging. The outside paper compartment is recyclable, thanks to the fact that you can pop out the little shadow tins and the palette skips a mirror (which makes other options un-recyclable). We also adore the 12 sunset-inspired colors that come in matte, shimmer, satin, metallic, and duo-chrome finishes.

Solstice Eyeshadow Palette, Aether Beauty ($58)

aether beauty eye shadow palette
RMS Eye Polish

Some of us stick to the basics—we love a singular, signature color. RMS makes wonderfully delicate cream options that use natural pigments and soft light-reflecting particles for an easy glow. We also love them for the blend of jojoba oil, coconut oil, and vitamin E

Eye Polish, RMS ($28)

rms eye pots
Kosas 10-Second Liquid Eyeshadow

With a slick slip and glide, this really does make for a 10-second eye look. The eight shade collection ranges from bold cobalt blues to soft, easy goldens. And the finishes? There’s satin (read: a sheen, but nothing glossy), shimmer (a soft brush of highlight), and glitter (mega-watt bold).

10-Second Liquid Eyeshadow, Kosas ($28)

kosas 10 second shadow
LAWLESS The One Eyeshadow Palette

Lawless is known as the clean beauty brand for those who simply love pigmented color and the works: Their all-inclusive palette comes with 18 colors and a depth of finishes—with everything from bold reds, simple neutrals, poppy glitter, and a velvety black. Trust when we say you can get any single look here. 

The One Eyeshadow Palette, LAWLESS ($64)

lawless the one eye shadow
lilah b. Palette Perfection Eyeshadow Quad

A compact, decidedly simple set, this classic beauty brand keeps their palette in one, refillable tin (just pop out your old one, and slide in your replacement). The gorgeous and durable casing is meant to go the distance—and look good doing so. The hues are rich, yet refined.

Palette Perfection Eyeshadow Quad, lilah b. ($58)

lilah b eye
W3LL People Nudist Eyeshadow Palette

A classic 5-shadow pressed powder set: The textures are soft, yet buildable. The colors are easily wearable and all complement each other. These natural powders also contain tons of good-for-you ingredients, like soothing botanicals and oils

Nudist Eyeshadow Palette, W3LL People ($19)

W3LL people shadow palette
Ere Perez Chamomile Eye Palette

The eyes are known to be a sensitive location—the thin skin is easily irritated. So even if the rest of your face or body isn’t reactive, your eyes just may be. In this instance, find powders infused with ingredients like calming chamomile.

Chamomile Eye Palette, Ere Perez ($36)

ere perez eye shadow
Antonym Cosmetics To the Moon and Black Eyeshadow Quattro

Looking for a no-fuss smoky eye? This pad is for you. The slate shades blend together like watercolor—and then lasts all day. Use the dark gray to line the lashes, highlight with the shimmer white, and everything in between. 

To the Moon and Black Eyeshadow Quattro, Antonym Cosmetics ($39)

antonym eye shadow
Vapour Hypnotic Eyeshadow Quad

This brand is developed by makeup artists, so you know it's good. Not to mention, the brand is nearly waterless, so you can feel good about the impact on the environment. We love the powder shadows as they use natural mineral pigments and amino acids for the skin.

Hypnotic Eyeshadow Quad, Vapour ($38)

vapour hypnotic eyeshadow
Johnny Concert Mystique Amplified Eyeshadow Palette

Subtle, these are not. What defines this brand’s aesthetic is being unapologetically bold, without sacrificing a single clean standard. And they nail it. From palettes that contain bubble-gum pink and icy blue to this option, a black-purple-white confection fit for a rockstar. 

Mystique Amplified Eyeshadow Palette, Johnny Concert ($38)

johnny concert eyeshadow
