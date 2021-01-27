A makeup bag isn’t complete without a good eyeshadow palette or trusted pot of your go-to hue. Even as someone who rarely wears the product, I have my favorites on lock—ready for a subtle flush of peachy bronze or a more complex plum number. They offer a certain flare, be it a wink at enchantment or a strikingly bold, dense look.

See, ultimately eyeshadow is the embodiment of fun: with all its swirls of color and blasts of shimmer. And these options below are no short of exceptional. No matter your skin tone, color preferences, or texture indulgences—you’ll find something you adore.