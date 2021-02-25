Barrier Cream: Benefits, Usage Tips & Our Favorite Products

It feels that every so often in the beauty space we are introduced to a new category of products we simply must purchase: lip masks, acne patches, gommage peels, and various other tonics. Now, we're all for finding products that bring you joy—no matter what category they happen to fall into. After all, skin care is a personal thing that should feel particular and important to you, and who's to say what that looks like exactly?

Now, hearing the term "barrier cream" may inspire you to go to your nearest web browser and type the phrase into your favorite beauty retailer, looking for the next big thing. But barrier creams are truly nothing new in the skin care space. They go by many monikers: ointments, salves, and even more recently, night masks. These all have the same directive: Create a topical barrier to your skin.

Here's what you need to know.