The latest trend that the internet has peer-pressured me to dive into is gommage. Of course, it sounds alluring, just like any French word would. But apparently, it's a kind-of-new skin care trend that people can't stop talking about. Because, after all, if the French are obsessed, we should be too. So, I decided to tap two skin care experts to get the scoop on gommage and whether it's actually worth the hype. Keep reading to find out exactly what gommage is, who benefits most from it, and how to try the technique at home.