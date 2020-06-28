"Salicylic acid is a beta hydroxy acid that helps remove excess oil and dead cells from the surface of the skin," says board-certified dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, M.D. "It is a great ingredient to use if you suffer from an oily scalp or dandruff. Salicylic acid helps dissolve connections holding dead cells to the surface of the skin. In this way, it can help improve scalp flaking. However, avoid salicylic acid if you have a dry or sensitive scalp. In these cases, it may cause more irritation than good"

It makes sense, if you think about it: Since the BHA is so good at breaking down oil in your pores, of course it can do the same on your scalp and hair follicles. And since it's able to slough of dull skin cells, it can help ease flakes and dandruff (which are just dead skins anyway).

Here are some of our favorite options, if you think you'd like to try.