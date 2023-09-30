This wins best overall because it's versatile, effective, and does more than just clean your strands. This innovative formula focuses on balancing the scalp microbiome for healthier hair at the root. The natural conditioning agents from alma and pink lotus help to smooth flyaway strands while encouraging healthier hair in the future.





What our tester says:





After the first wash using this shampoo, I knew it was different. My hair felt squeaky clean but somehow still hydrated and silky. After using the bottle to the last drop, I also noticed my roots becoming healthier and more balanced, only beginning to produce visible oil after a few days rather than a few hours. It's one formula that will never dry out your hair or accentuate your frizz.