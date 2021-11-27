A Must Try: These 12 Shampoos Were Literally Made For Curls In Mind

However, if you have curly hair (or generally fall in the range of Type 2a to Type 4c), you'll likely want to stay away from sulfates. Sulfates can be very drying and stripping, which can damage curly strands and make the hair more prone to frizz and splitting. We also recommend finding hydrating options; however, how hydrating will depend on how easily your curls get weighed down with product.

Another important note is that identifying your specific hair type will likely help you in the hair product process. Hair types can play a big role in determining how you care for your hair (not the only thing, as thickness, porosity, scalp health, and lifestyle all play a role; not to make matters more confusing, but most people have multiple curl patterns on their head, so you may not neatly fall into one type.). But if you know your hair type, it can at least guide you to specific products. For example, type 4 is more prone to breakage so needs to look for strengthening ingredients, whereas type 2 or 3 may deal with buildup, which can stretch out the pattern.

Here's our hair type quiz, for help finding your type, as well as our guides to each below.