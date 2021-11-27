A Must Try: These 12 Shampoos Were Literally Made For Curls In Mind

The 12 Best Natural & Clean Shampoos For Curly Hair
Within the curly hair community, we know just how different every wave, kink, or ringlet is. And just how vastly different everyone's unique needs are. And how they can change depending on several factors: hair length, style, weather, time of year, washing schedule, the list goes on. As someone whose strands fluctuate between tight S-waves and curls, sometimes I need to change my shampoos up on a seasonal basis because I find I'm in need of an updated formula.
If you're in the market for a new shampoo formulated with curls in mind, these just might be your best bet.
What makes curly shampoo different?
Not all shampoo is created equal: Some are high-lather numbers that target oily scalps, while others are gentler and are infused with hydrating nutrients. Each type has a person they're best suited to—and it may take some guess-and-test work to figure out your favorite formula.
Functional Nutrition Coaching
Turn your passion into a purpose.
However, if you have curly hair (or generally fall in the range of Type 2a to Type 4c), you'll likely want to stay away from sulfates. Sulfates can be very drying and stripping, which can damage curly strands and make the hair more prone to frizz and splitting. We also recommend finding hydrating options; however, how hydrating will depend on how easily your curls get weighed down with product.
Another important note is that identifying your specific hair type will likely help you in the hair product process. Hair types can play a big role in determining how you care for your hair (not the only thing, as thickness, porosity, scalp health, and lifestyle all play a role; not to make matters more confusing, but most people have multiple curl patterns on their head, so you may not neatly fall into one type.). But if you know your hair type, it can at least guide you to specific products. For example, type 4 is more prone to breakage so needs to look for strengthening ingredients, whereas type 2 or 3 may deal with buildup, which can stretch out the pattern.
Here's our hair type quiz, for help finding your type, as well as our guides to each below.
Additionally, some curl types may find that they benefit from co-washing in between using traditional shampoo. If that's you, check out our guide to conditioner-washing.
Quick list
- TPH by TARAJI Honey Fresh Clarifying Shampoo with Moisture
- Kinky-Curly Come Clean Shampoo
- Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo
- Bread Beauty Hair Wash Gentle Milky Hair Cleanser
- Melanin Haircare African Black Soap Reviving Shampoo
- Aveda be curly Shampoo
- Adwoa Beauty Blue Tansy Clarifying Gel Shampoo
- Carol's Daughter Wash Day Delight
- JVN Undamage Strengthening Shampoo
- Maui Moisture Curl Quench Coconut Oil Shampoo
- Hairstory New Wash Original
- Briogeo Be Gentle, Be Kind Aloe + Oat Milk Ultra Soothing Fragrance-free Hypoallergenic Shampoo
TPH by TARAJI Honey Fresh Clarifying Shampoo with Moisture
As curl expert Sunny of Lumiere Vive Wellness Salon once told us, those with curls should regularly reach for a clarifying shampoo to remove buildup on the strands that may lead to flattening of the curl pattern. But not just any clarifying shampoo will do: Make sure you find one formulated specifically for curly hair—like this number that has aloe, honey, and willowbark extract—so you don't damage the strands in the process.
Hair type: any | Best for: those with buildup
Honey Fresh Clarifying Shampoo with Moisture, TPH by TARAJI ($9.99)
Kinky-Curly Come Clean Shampoo
Hard water (or water that has a higher concentration of minerals) is notoriously hard on kinks and curls as they are already prone to breakage. It is known to cause buildup on your strands and scalp as these minerals cling to your hair, creating a film of sorts. Over time, this film can hinder penetration of moisture, nutrients, and so forth—resulting in dry, brittle, breakage-prone strands. This shampoo was designed specifically for this issue: It gets the hair clean but is non-stripping. Plus it's infused with nutrient-rich mandarin orange extract and sea kelp.
Hair type: 3 & 4 | Best for: those with hard water
Come Clean Shampoo, Kinky-Curly ($9.99)
Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo
This innovative shampoo is perfect for anyone in need of damage reversal, says curl and color expert Christin Brown. It helps tend to damage, split ends, frizz, and signs of wear and tear by repairing the strand's bonds. (And has gained a mass following because of it.) We especially recommend this if your curls are color-treated or you regularly heat style, as that often weakens the hair bonds further.
Hair type: Any | Best for: Color- or heat-treated hair
No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo, Olaplex ($28)
Bread Beauty Hair Wash Gentle Milky Hair Cleanser
A lux sensorial experience that seriously upgrades your shower: This creamy-milky blend practically cradles your curls while you use it. The blend of argan oil and aloe are deeply hydrating, without being too dense. And the lemon tea tree oil helps lift dirt, oil, and debris from the hair and scalp while soothing it at the same time.
Hair type: 2 to 4 | Best for: dry strands
Hair Wash Gentle Milky Hair Cleanser, Bread Beauty ($20)
Melanin Haircare African Black Soap Reviving Shampoo
For tender, dry, and flaky scalps, this shampoo helps in several ways. First, the tea tree helps deep clean and acts as antiseptic, anti-inflammatory, and antifungal. The peppermint refreshes the skin and hair, as well as also having anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties. Finally, black cumin seed oil is an anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and antifungal conditioner.
Hair type: Any | Best for: dry, irritated scalps
African Black Soap Reviving Shampoo, Melanin Haircare ($19.89)
Aveda be curly Shampoo
A super gentle wash that feeds your strands' hydration thanks to the aloe, a vitamin-rich botanical that your hair practically drinks up. Those vitamins also give the hair and scalp loads of antioxidant protection from inflammation, environmental stressors, and free radicals—all of which can cause increased hair shedding. Strands are further supported with a wheat protein extract.
Hair type: 2 & 3 | Best for: Those who wash daily
be curly Shampoo, Aveda ($26)
Adwoa Beauty Blue Tansy Clarifying Gel Shampoo
The star ingredients in this shampoo make for a very sophisticated formula. First up, the namesake blue tansy nourishes hair follicles to help encourage new hair growth (and support the hair you already have, no less). The jojoba oil conditions strands and makes for a silky lather. The bamboo extract helps strengthen the hair and can even add a little shine.
Hair type: any | Best for: adding shine
Blue Tansy Clarifying Gel Shampoo, Adwoa Beauty ($22)
Carol's Daughter Wash Day Delight
This transforming product goes from a water to a foam when worked in between your strands. Since it starts out as a liquid, it's easy to apply on the scalp (also thanks to the targeted nozzle), and then it builds into a gentle lather that actually reduces friction during the washing routine. It uses micellar technology to attract and bind oils and buildup, which are then quickly washed away when you rinse.
Hair type: 3 & 4 | Best for: avoiding physical damage
Wash Day Delight, Carol's Daughter ($10.99)
JVN Undamage Strengthening Shampoo
For those with curls and combination hair (when your scalp and roots get oil, but your ends are dry) finding an appropriate shampoo proves to be quite the challenge. You want something that helps deal with the sebum up top but still aids and protects the strands below. This offers a nice hybrid: It builds to a hefty lather, but the squalane, ceramides, and jojoba esters keep the hair soft and conditioned.
Hair type: 2 & 3 | Best for: Combo hair
Undamage Strengthening Shampoo, JVN ($18)
Maui Moisture Curl Quench Coconut Oil Shampoo
This cocktail of botanicals is exactly as hydrating as the name suggests. It starts off with aloe (a popular botanical for both skin and hair), then blends in coconut oil, papaya, and plumeria extracts for conditioning oils and antioxidants. Then this silicone-free number is topped with a coconut water, white orange, and tonka bean to keep curls fresh.
Type: 3 | Best for: dry hair
Curl Quench Coconut Oil Shampoo, Maui Moisture ($8.89)
Hairstory New Wash Original
This non-shampoo shampoo has become popular among curly-haired beauty lovers as it helps restore your scalp's natural balance of oils. The blend is entirely free of detergents and actually uses essential oils, like peppermint and evening primrose, to help clean and refresh the scalp. If you are sensitive to essential oils, you may obviously want to skip this one.
Hair type: any | Best for: oil-training the scalp
New Wash Original, Hairstory ($40)
Briogeo Be Gentle, Be Kind Aloe + Oat Milk Ultra Soothing Fragrance-free Hypoallergenic Shampoo
For those with scalp and skin sensitivities, this ultra-gentle number is a safe bet. Many ingredients in hair care products can be irritating for those who are hypersensitive—but this one keeps it super simple and basic with dermatologist-approved ingredients like aloe, oat milk, and green tea extract. It also nixes fragrance since some people find those hard to tolerate.
Hair type: Any | Best for: sensitive scalps
Be Gentle, Be Kind Aloe + Oat Milk Ultra Soothing Fragrance-free Hypoallergenic Shampoo, Briogeo ($26)
mbg's review process.
At mbg, high standards are earned—and there are no shortcuts. Our beauty editors stay up to date on the latest ingredient research and innovation. It's a dynamic, continuously evolving space, and it's important we look into the science so we can make informed choices about which formulas earn our stamp of approval (figuratively speaking).
Our high standards also come from testing products—many, many products. Our editors and writers rigorously test and research the products featured in our roundups to offer you the best, most informed recommendations. When we write reviews, you can trust we spend quality time with the formulas: We don't simply rave about products we've slathered on the back of our hand. We endorse products we've tried and loved.
Learn more about our testing process and clean beauty standards here.