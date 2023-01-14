A Must Try: These 12 Shampoos Were Literally Made For Curls In Mind

Hard water (or water that has a higher concentration of minerals) is notoriously hard on kinks and curls as they are already prone to breakage. It is known to cause buildup on your strands and scalp as these minerals cling to your hair, creating a film of sorts. Over time, this film can hinder the penetration of moisture, nutrients, and so forth—resulting in dry, brittle, breakage-prone strands. This shampoo was designed specifically for this issue: It gets the hair clean but is non-stripping. Plus it's infused with nutrient-rich mandarin orange extract and sea kelp.