How To Care for Kinky & Coily Hair—Every Single Tip From The Pros

If hearing terms like 4C or even 2B/3A sound foreign, that’s OK. Most people know that there are various hair textures from straight, to wavy, to curly, but celebrity hairstylist Andre Walker developed a hair type chart that helps to further categorize hair. It ranges from 1 to 4 with several subtypes along the way.

While Type 1 and Type 2 are reserved for straight and wavy hair respectively, 3 and 4 are for curly and kinky-curly. Within the Type 4 kinky-curly category, there are three additional subcategories: 4A, 4B, and 4C. Each letter refers to a specific curl pattern within the general Type 4 category. Although, if we’re being entirely honest, 4C is a category that wasn’t initially included in Andre Walker’s typing system.

4C hair is typically defined as being densely packed and sometimes lacking in definition. Often people with 4C hair will experience intense shrinkage—meaning that their hair can look deceptively short when it’s fully dried. And although all curly and kinky-coily hair types tend to be more delicate than straight hair, 4C hair is considered the most delicate. But aside from curl pattern or shrinkage, people with 4C hair can have coarse or superfine strands or soft versus wiry textures.