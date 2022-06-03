Check Your Bottles — These Ingredients Can Wreck Color-Treated Hair

Parabens should be avoided in general when it comes to hair care products, as they have been shown to build up in the body1 with regular use. As far as your hair and overall health goes, it's best to steer clear. Alcohol, seen as ethanol or propanol, can dry out your hair and create a frizzy texture—those with color-treated hair are already more prone to dryness, so you might want to keep an eye out for these players. The same goes for sodium chloride: Salt in your hair products will rob your strands of moisture and interfere with the color you've put into it.