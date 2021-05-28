If you've recently typed the phrase "What color should I dye my hair?" into the search bar, chances are you came up more confused than when you entered the chat. You're not alone: The world of hair color is vast and, ultimately, entirely personal—you can dye your hair any pigment you please, be it a natural-looking set of highlights or a full-on fantasy hue.

However, there are a few factors that can help you determine which hair color will flatter your features best, as well as which tones to stick to on your very first dye. We tapped top colorists for their go-to tips and crafted a quiz to throw them all together (because hair color should be fun, no?). Consider this your field guide to choosing a dye.