How To Moisturize Hair: 14 Expert Tips For Soft, Healthy Strands

Silicones are a class of compounds that adds slip and silky texture to hair and skin care products. Silicones are occlusive in nature: "Their main function is to create a physical barrier coating on the skin and hair that is resistant to water and air," says board-certified dermatologist Zenovia Gabriel, M.D., FAAD. "They are the extra filler that helps a product feel more luxurious." They are used in hair care because they are cheap, effective, and make hair appear shiny and frizz-free.

However, silicones are hydrophobic, meaning they repel water. They do this by nature, and it is the reason they are theoretically great at reducing frizz (frizz is caused by humidity lifting up the hair's cuticle, resulting in a frayed, puffy texture). But when you wash hair, these silicones cling to hair and don't easily rinse off as they are repelling the water instead of dissolving in it.

So if you use a leave-in conditioner with silicones then go to wash it with a shampoo that contains silicones, and then condition with silicones, that routine is likely causing quite a bit of silicone layering and buildup on the scalp and strand. So even if these individual products contain good-for-hair ingredients, those nutrients may not be able to penetrate the shaft because of the occlusive silicone coating. Over time this will dry out your hair.