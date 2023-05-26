The 13 Best Leave-In Conditioners Of 2023 For Every Hair Type & Goal
Sneak peek of the best leave-in conditioners of 2023
With so many shiny and fun hair care products out there (masks! Co-washes! Hair growth serums!), the humble leave-in often gets swept under the rug. But make no mistake: A leave-in conditioner is a hero product for healthy hair.
See, after you shampoo and condition your strands, you’ll want to lock in that precious moisture post-rinse. Leave-ins do just that, plus they deliver vital nutrients into the hair shaft. A really good leave-in can also restyle hair between washes, define curls, tame frizz and flyaways, and fend off UV damage and oxidative stress. A hero product, indeed.
The only thing keeping you from incorporating one into your routine might just be the sheer number of options out there. Don’t worry—below, we’ve rounded up the crème de la crème of leave-ins.
mbg's picks for the best leave-in conditioners of 2023
Best for split ends: Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Moisture + Damage Defense Leave-In Treatment
Pros
- 97% naturally-derived
- Noticeably seals split ends
- Boost moisture up to 5x
Cons
- Smaller bottle
Active ingredients:CeramidesArgan oilCoconut oilRosehip oilAlgae extract
Price:$29
Hair type:Any
Silicone-free?:Yes
This formula has been shown to visibly seal up to 100% of split ends after just two uses. Seriously—take a look at this transformative before-and-after video! That’s because it includes ceramides, which mimic the lipids naturally found in the cuticle of the hair shaft. When applied topically, they help strengthen and protect the strands. You’ll also find a host of botanical oils (argan, coconut, and rosehip) to provide glorious slip and shine, as well as algae extract for a rush of hydration.
What our tester says
I’m already a fan of Briogeo’s Don’t Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask, so I was excited to test the newest addition to the range. And I wasn’t surprised to find I loved it just as much as the other hero product. It has this lovely milky texture that instantly absorbs into my hair; my parched strands drink it right up.
"When I first tried this serum I thought it might be too light. No way something with this consistency could match up for my dry, damaged hair," adds mbg beauty director Alexandra Engler. "Pleased to report I was proven wrong. Once dry, my strands felt soft and silk-like—with nothing weighing them down. This has become my go-to since getting my hands on it."
Best budget: Odele Leave-In Conditioner
Pros
- 100% botanically sourced fragrance
- Nice sized bottle
- Great for curls
Cons
- Doesn’t provide much definition, if that’s what you’re looking for
Active ingredients:Hydrolyzed rice proteinAmaranthus caudatus seed extract
Price:$11.99
Hair type:Any
Silicone-free?:No
Odele is known for their high-quality formulas at affordable price points, and their frizz-fighting leave-in certainly fits the bill. The amino acids from rice protein help strands retain moisture, and it’s filled with emollients (like amaranthus caudatus seed) to provide glorious slip.
What users say
While it’s perfect for any hair type, those with curls seem to love it most: “I recently incorporated this leave-in into my curly hair routine,” one reviewer writes. “I love that it's not chunky, but rather melts into my hair! Also, it doesn't leave white residue when it dries! 10/10, I recommend!”
Best for damaged hair: Olaplex No. 6 Bond Smoother Reparative Styling Creme
Pros
- Repairs broken hair bonds
- Reduces frizz up to 72 hours
- Provides heat protection
Cons
- Contains silicones, if you avoid those
Active ingredients:Patented bond-building technology
Price:$30
Hair type:Any
Silicone-free?:No
Olaplex is arguably the darling of damage care. The patented bond-building technology helps repair broken hair bonds and seal the cuticles for a softer, shinier, stronger head of hair. The hair masks may receive the most hype, but don’t sleep on this leave-in treatment: It provides up to 72 hours of frizz control and facilitates a faster blow-dry, if you choose to heat style.
What users say
While it is a smaller bottle, multiple users swear a little product goes a very long way. “I use this almost every single day, and my hair absolutely loves it,” one Sephora shopper writes. “My hair is frizz-free, and you only have to use a little amount [even] with thick hair. It works so well!”
Best for curls: adwoa beauty Melonberry Hair Milk Leave-In Conditioner
Pros
- Super hydrating without being heavy
- Smells great
Cons
- Product can build up in the spray nozzle
Active ingredients:Kalahari melon seed oilRaspberry seed oilStrawberry seed oilJojoba oilAloe vera juice
Price:$24
Hair type:WavyCurlyCoily
Silicone-free?:Yes
On a scale from lightweight to rich, this leave-in falls perfectly in the middle: oh-so creamy yet not too thick. While any hair type can use it, I find it’s absolutely divine for textured hair; it instantly makes waves, curls, and coils softer and more manageable. The best part? It smells just like a strawberry smoothie.
What our tester says
I use this leave-in every single wash day, without fail. It’s the perfect consistency—thick and creamy, yet doesn’t weigh down my strands. The first time I used it, I marveled at how soft, shiny, and more manageable my curls looked, and the fatty acid-rich formula has been a hair care staple ever since.
I will say, this is a bit thicker than your average hair milk, which makes it a little difficult to evenly spray out of the nozzle. But the formula is simply too good to pass up, so I simply unscrew the cap, pour a dollop into my palms, and rake it through my strands. No sweat.
Best for definition: Act + Acre Cold Processed Soft Curl Lotion
Pros
- Offers light, flexible hold
- Softens curls
- Improves shine
Cons
- Minty scent isn’t for everyone
Active ingredients:Aloe vera juicePeppermint oilMeadowfoam seed oilVegan proteinChia seed extract
Price:$38
Hair type:WavyCurlyCoily
Silicone-free?:Yes
If you struggle to define your curls, say hello to your new hair care hero. The blend of chia seed extract, meadowfoam seed oil, and aloe vera provide juicy hydration and slip to your gorgeous ringlets, while vegan protein adds structure and fends off damage. Feel free to apply on damp, freshly-washed hair or to refresh your curls in between washes (just mist your strands lightly with a spray bottle before scrunching with the cream). And voilá—a perfect hair day.
What users say
“The Soft Curl Lotion leaves my curly waves defined, moisturized and helps to significantly cut down on frizz," one user writes. "I love that it is a treatment and styler in one. It has light to medium hold and does not feel heavy on my curls at all. Absolutely love it.”
Best for frizz: JVN Complete Air Dry Cream
Pros
- Smells amazing
- Sustainable aluminum tube
- Can use on wet or dry hair
Cons
- Soy-based ink on packaging, while more sustainable, can peel off over time
Active ingredients:Chia seed extractHemisqualaneMoringa seed oilGlycerin
Price:$26
Hair type:Any
Silicone-free?:Yes
Pretty much every tester I’ve talked to has commented on the scent. The sparkling citrus blend is practically hair perfume! Personally, I’m much more giddy about the innovative hemisqualane, which acts like a silicone-alternative. It provides the same aesthetic benefits (read: slip and shine), without building up on your scalp or in waterways. And unlike silicones, squalane boasts hair-healthy benefits, so it actually strengthens your strands over time.
What our tester says
"I love using this to air-dry on days where I'm really looking for something no-fuss. Not only does it hydrate strands, but it helps my waves and curls take shape. Not for nothing but it smells great too." — Engler
Best for volume: Living Proof Perfect hair Day 5-in-1 Styling Treatment
Pros
- Provides heat protection
- Great for thinning hair
Cons
- Not great for detangling
Active ingredients:HemisqualaneMurumuru seed butterThickening molecule
Price:$32
Hair type:Any
Silicone-free?:Yes
So this is more of a treatment than a conditioner, meaning it doesn’t have that same creamy application and slip. But, oh, does it transform my mane: It contains a special thickening molecule that encourages fuller-looking hair; a little zhuzh into my roots, and my hair feels practically weightless. A little goes a long way, so you don’t need to completely saturate your hair with product for it to work (which is great, considering the bottle is quite small). Even with one to two pumps, your hair will feel conditioned and soft, with tons of natural body.
What our tester says
I’ll sub in this treatment once a week when I really need to give my strands some T.L.C. A pump or two is all I need to see the benefits, although it’s not enough to detangle gnarly knots. If I do have some detangling to do, I’ll cocktail it with a creamier confection.
Best for dull hair: FEKKAI Clean Stylers Glossing Cream+
Pros
- Great to use pre-blow-dry
- Deposits shine & reduces frizz
- Velvety texture
Cons
- Coarser hair might need something richer
Active ingredients:Coconut oilHemisqualaneShea butterRosemary extractPrickly pear extract
Price:$28
Hair type:Any
Silicone-free?:Yes
Technically this is a styling product, but as iconic hairstylist Frédéric Fekkai, founder and CEO of FEKKAI Brands, tells me, “I wanted to make sure the styling products also treat the hair.” That said, you can totally use this Glossing Cream pre-blow-dry or to simply hydrate your freshly washed lengths. With hemisqualane (again, that innovative silicone-alternative), coconut oil, shea butter, and rosemary extract, the formula simultaneously hydrates, brightens, and smooths. Prickly pear extract is also famously high in vitamin E, which helps protect strands against heat damage and oxidative stress.
What our tester says
I’ve used this cream both as a styler and a standard leave-in (read: no heat styling), and in both instances, my hair looked and felt so much shinier and smoother. The term “glossing cream,” is the perfect name for it, in fact; it’s the perfect mix of a hair glaze and leave-in conditioner.
Best for fine hair: Crown Affair The Leave-In Conditioner
Pros
- Smells amazing
- Easy to layer
- Doesn’t weight down strands
Cons
- Pricey
Active ingredients:Meadowfoam seed oilTsubaki seed oil
Price:$48
Hair type:Fine
Silicone-free?:No
This weightless confection was made for cocktailing. It’s lightweight and milky, so you can easily layer it with virtually any other product in your hair care routine—serum, oil, gel, et al. It’s a dream for fine, thin hair; however, it’s also buildable, so those with denser strands can rake extra pumps through their locks and achieve even coverage. It’s so lightweight that you can even use it on dry hair to refresh your style—it’s the ultimate multitasker.
What users say
This review says it best: “I have a lot of very fine wavy hair…It’s hard to control. But this has addressed dehydration and frizz in ways I could only dream of! A little bit goes a long way, the product is light and doesn’t get sticky gross or weigh my hair down. Would purchase again!”
Best for dry hair: Biolage Ultra Hydra Source Leave-In Cream
Pros
- Smells great
- Big sized bottle
- Great for frizz
Cons
- Some say it can feel tacky
Active ingredients:Aloe vera juiceRosemary extractAvocado oilSunflower seed oilCupuaçu butter
Price:$24
Hair type:Any
Silicone-free?:Yes
Looking for a rich leave-in that doesn’t weigh down your lengths? Look no further than this Biolage beauty. It’s ultra-hydrating—I’m talking up to 72 hours of moisture and frizz control—yet it absorbs quickly and doesn’t make strands fall limp.
What our tester says
My hair feels like silk after using this leave-in. Seriously, my comb glides right through—no pesky tangles or snarls. And that’s an impressive feat for me!
Best lightweight: AG Care Fast Food Leave-On Conditioner
Pros
- Big sized bottle
- Refillable
- Lightweight yet hydrating
Cons
- Disc top lid isn’t the most user-friendly
Active ingredients:Rosemary extractHydrolyzed pea proteinPanthenolAloe vera extractCalendula extractAbyssinian oil
Price:$26
Hair type:Any
Silicone-free?:No
“Fast Food” is the perfect name for this leave-in conditioner—it absorbs so quickly into the hair shaft that you’ll forget you even have it on (though your hydrated, juicy strands will serve as a helpful reminder). With aloe, panthenol, hydrolyzed pea protein, and a handful of antioxidant-rich botanical extracts, it eliminates frizz and adds definition without ever weighing down your locks.
What our tester says
I have a head of dense waves and curls, but the individual strands themselves are fine. Meaning, a too-rich product can easily weigh down my tresses and make them fall limp. This leave-in is the perfect middle ground, as it deeply hydrates and softens yet doesn’t compromise lift. Reviewers on the site agree: “A little goes a long way so the bottle lasts. I have fine curly hair and it does not weigh my hair down. I definitely recommend it.”
Best heat protectant: Aveda Nutriplenish Leave-In Conditioner
Pros
- 98% naturally derived
- Built-in UV filter
Cons
- Thicker hair may a lot of product
Active ingredients:Sunflower seed oilPomegranate seed oilJojoba estersBaobab seed extractCastor oil
Price:$41
Hair type:Any
Silicone-free?:Yes
This is a nice-sized leave-in, at $41 for 6.7 ounces of product. Not a bad deal! Plus, the spray nozzle helps disperse the formula evenly throughout your mane, infusing each and every strand with pomegranate seed oil, sunflower oi, castor oil, and a host of other superfoods. It also features a naturally derived UV filter to protect your hair from the drying effects of the sun—leave-in conditioner meets hair sunscreen.
What our tester says
This is a great summer leave-in. Bring it to the pool, beach, etc., and give your strands a spritz before hopping in the water (this protects your hair from the drying effects of chlorine or salt water). I’ll surely be bringing it to every summer getaway.
Engler agrees: "Do yourself a favor and grab this for summer,” she says. “The sprayable leave-in goes on effortlessly, coating strands from root to tip. I love taking it on vacations and beach days so the UV filter protects my strands from the harsh, drying sun."
Best for detangling: SACHAJUAN Intensive Repair Leave In Conditioner
Pros
- Great for targeting knots
- Sprays evenly
- Smells great
Cons
- Smaller bottle
Active ingredients:Macadamia seed oilHydrolyzed rhodophycea extract
Price:$37
Hair type:Any
Silicone-free?:No
Some sort of physical barrier is paramount before taking a brush or comb to your mane. Conditioner totally works, which is why some (namely, those with curls) might decide to detangle their hair in the shower. But if you're partial to detangling post-rinse, you’ll need to spritz on a detangling product—like, say, this leave-in conditioner.
The meadowfoam seed oil creates a protective shield on the hair that makes sliding through knots and snarls a breeze. Plus, the spray nozzle allows you to target specific tangles, giving them extra attention as you work through the knotted strands.
How we picked
Texture
The consistency of a leave-in matters just as much as its ingredients. A product too heavy may weigh down finer strands, while a thin hair milk might not be enough for denser locks. You’ll find formulas of all kinds here.
Hair goals
Are you dealing with dryness? Damage? Breakage? Fading color? You’ll find a leave-in conditioner that meets each and every hair need.
Testing & testimonials
Everything on this list comes recommended and tested by trusted professionals and editors. We also used real customer reviews to inform our choices.
High-quality formulas
We sought out leave-ins with innovative formulas and clinically-backed, time-honored ingredients known to nurture hair health.
Comparing the best leave-in conditioners of 2023
|Product
|Price
|Hair type
|Silicone-free?
|Subscription discount?
|Briogeo Don't Despair Repair! Moisture + Damage Defense Leave-In Treatment
|$29
|Any
|Yes
|Yes
|adwoa beauty Melonberry Hair Milk Leave-In Conditioner
|$24
|Wavy / Curly / Coily
|Yes
|Yes
|Olaplex No. 6 Bond Smoother Reparative Styling Creme
|$30
|Any
|No
|No
|Act + Acre Cold Processed Soft Curl Lotion
|$38
|Wavy / Curly / Coily
|Yes
|Yes
|JVN Complete Air Dry Cream
|$26
|Any
|Yes
|No
|Living Proof Perfect hair Day 5-in-1 Styling Treatment
|$32
|Any
|Yes
|No
|FEKKAI Clean Stylers Glossing Cream+
|$28
|Any
|Yes
|Yes
|Crown Affair The Leave-In Conditioner
|$48
|Fine
|No
|No
|Biolage Ultra Hydra Source Leave-In Cream
|$24
|Any
|Yes
|No
|Aveda Nutriplenish Leave-In Conditioner
|$41
|Any
|Yes
|Yes
|AG Care Fast Food Leave-On Conditioner
|$26
|Any
|No
|Yes
|SACHAJUAN Intensive Repair Leave In Conditioner
|$37
|Any
|No
|No
|Odele Leave-In Conditioner
|$11.99
|Any
|No
|No
What to look for
Ultimately, the best ingredients for a leave-in conditioner will depend on your hair’s individual needs. Are you dealing with dryness? Split ends? Frizz? Determining your hair concerns and goals is the first step to identifying a hero hair care product.
“Here are a few key ingredients to consider for hair that is dry and needs moisture,” says stylist and globally acclaimed hair expert Joel Warren, brainchild of NYC-based The Salon Project. See below for his picks:
- Aloe vera: Aloe vera is a natural moisturizer that can help soothe and hydrate the hair and scalp.
- Coconut oil: Coconut oil is rich in fatty acids that can help nourish and strengthen the hair, while also adding shine and reducing frizz.
- Shea butter: Shea butter is a natural emollient that can help soften and smooth the hair, while also providing moisture and protecting against breakage.
- Glycerin: Glycerin is a humectant that can help attract and retain moisture in the hair, making it a great ingredient for those with dry or damaged hair.
- Argan oil: Argan oil is rich in antioxidants and fatty acids that can help nourish and protect the hair, while also adding shine and reducing frizz.
On the other hand, if you’re dealing with damaged hair that needs strengthening, see here for Warren’s selects:
- Phytoceramides: These are plant-based ceramides that mimic the natural lipids in your hair.
- Chia seed extract: Chia seed helps keep strands strong
- Silk protein: Silk protein can help strengthen and protect the hair, while also improving its elasticity and shine. Just make sure you don’t go overboard with protein treatments.
- Panthenol (vitamin B5): Panthenol is a conditioning agent that can help improve the texture and manageability of the hair, while also providing moisture and reducing split ends.
How to apply
Surprise, surprise: Your application method will depend on your individual hair type and texture. “For fine hair, I would recommend applying it to the mid-shaft and ends,” says Warren. “For curly, coarse hair, I would recommend applying it from the roots to ends.”
While you can technically apply some leave-ins on dry hair (namely to refresh strands and tame frizz), you’ll want to rake it through wet, freshly-washed strands to reap the most benefits.
Those with coarser hair prone to frizz will want to apply it on soaking wet strands, while those with finer locks may want to towel dry a bit to encourage extra volume. “If hair is very wet, the leave-in will slip out with the water and not bond to the hair,” notes celebrity hairstylist Clariss Rubenstein.
Generally, Fekkai recommends applying leave-in conditioner only to the lengths of your hair, no higher than the tops of your ears. However, if you have textured or coarse hair, applying leave-in on your roots can be helpful. Again, it all depends on your hair type! (Take this easy quiz to find out yours.)
After combing through your leave-in of choice, you can then style your hair as usual. Warren typically likes to follow up with an oil or gel to encourage definition. “Leave-ins usually do not have any hold. So, creating a cocktail with styling products works great,” he notes.
It may take some time to find your perfect hair care ritual, and that’s OK! Feel free to test out different routines and ratios to discover your perfect hair day.
Just remember to leave your strands alone after you’re done scrunching or raking in your final product. Try to resist the urge to run your hands through your hair as it air-dries; after all, the more you mess with your strands, the more likely your hair will frizz.
For a full tutorial on how to apply leave-in conditioner, check out this guide.
Who should use a leave-in conditioner?
Both Warren and Rubenstein agree: All hair types can benefit from leave-in conditioners, especially if you’re dealing with parched, brittle strands. “You would just need to find the correct product for your hair needs,” adds Warren.
For example, those with fine hair may only want to use a pump or two of product, or find a lightweight option that won’t make their hair fall limp. Those with denser, coarser locks might want to select a rich, buttery confection or use extra product in sections to ensure each and every strand gets properly coated.
How hair health impacts longevity
At mindbodygreen, we believe in taking care of every aspect of your health. Hair concerns—like shedding, thinning, and loss of moisture—can be indicative of an underlying issue, which is why we always recommend seeking medical attention to determine the root cause. When you know the full picture, you'll be one step closer to improving your overall health and well-being, and increasing your longevity.
FAQ
Should I use a leave-in conditioner every day?
You should use a leave-in conditioner every time you wash your hair. For some, that’s every day; for others, it’s once or twice a week. The key is to feed your hair with nutrients and lock in moisture post-wash, so you’ll want to apply whenever your hair is damp.
Some people like to apply a bit of leave-in on dry hair to tame frizz and flyaways—you can certainly do that every day, if your hair type calls for it.
Do you put leave-in conditioner on wet or dry hair?
“Leave in conditioner should be applied on damp hair,” says Rubenstein. You can apply it to dry hair to tame frizz during the day or on the ends to manage splits, but if you’re hoping to reap the conditioning and hydrating benefits, you’ll want to apply it when your hair is wet.
What is the difference between leave in conditioner and rinse out conditioner?
“A rinse-out conditioner is a lightweight conditioner that can be used daily and is meant to be washed out,” writes hair consultant and trichologist Sarah Roberts.
“A leave-in conditioner, on the other hand, locks the moisture in the hair strands for a longer period than a conditioner you rinse out… The role of these conditioners is to refortify the cuticle with a protective coating and add additional moisture to the cortex, allowing the hair to keep growing without breaking.”
The takeaway
If you aren’t using a leave-in conditioner, you should certainly start. Any hair type can benefit from a little more moisture, and you can easily find a formula that meets your specific hair goals. For curls in dire need of T.L.C., try adwoa beauty’s Melonberry Hair Milk; or if you have fine hair that easily falls limp, Crown Affair’s lightweight confection will leave your locks fluffy and hydrated.
For those hoping to really lock moisture into the hair shaft, you’ll need to snag a silky hair oil next—find your new favorite here.