This formula has been shown to visibly seal up to 100% of split ends after just two uses. Seriously—take a look at this transformative before-and-after video! That’s because it includes ceramides, which mimic the lipids naturally found in the cuticle of the hair shaft. When applied topically, they help strengthen and protect the strands. You’ll also find a host of botanical oils (argan, coconut, and rosehip) to provide glorious slip and shine, as well as algae extract for a rush of hydration.

What our tester says

I’m already a fan of Briogeo’s Don’t Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask, so I was excited to test the newest addition to the range. And I wasn’t surprised to find I loved it just as much as the other hero product. It has this lovely milky texture that instantly absorbs into my hair; my parched strands drink it right up.

"When I first tried this serum I thought it might be too light. No way something with this consistency could match up for my dry, damaged hair," adds mbg beauty director Alexandra Engler. "Pleased to report I was proven wrong. Once dry, my strands felt soft and silk-like—with nothing weighing them down. This has become my go-to since getting my hands on it."