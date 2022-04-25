Can This Oil Help Stimulate Hair Growth? Top Chemists Weigh In

Who doesn’t want long, luscious hair that people can’t help but compliment? With so many people sharing in this day dream, it’s no wonder there seems to be a never-ending list of products and ingredients people simply “swear by” to promote hair growth. One of these said ingredients is black seed oil.

The ingredient has been around for thousands of years, relevant in many cultures, so it at the very least has ample anecdotal evidence. But can it actually stimulate hair growth at the hair follicle? Well that might not be as straightforward as it seems—however, that doesn’t mean it’s not a valuable addition to your hair care routine.

Keep scrolling to learn more about black seed oil, its link to hair growth and other ways to use it in your regular regimen.