I always say that healthy, thick hair starts in the shower. How you wash your hair sets the basis for all that follows. But according to trichologist Bridgette Hill, it starts even before that—with a pre-shampoo step. On a recent episode of our beauty podcast Clean Beauty School, I chatted with Hill about all things scalp and hair care, and one of the things she stressed the most was how almost everyone can benefit from using a pre-shampoo oil.

Now, I know it’s a lot to ask to add another product to beauty routines, but if you have dry, brittle hair, prepping your hair before you wash it just might be your missing step.