3 Must-Try Shampooing Tips For Healthy Hair, From A Trichologist

Shampooing is arguably one of the most debated categories of hair care. Depending on who you ask, it could be a daily necessity, a weekly endeavor, or something to be avoided altogether. And here's the tricky part: Each is correct in its own way. Depending on your hair type, scalp needs, and lifestyle, your cleansing routine will look very different. (We actually wrote a very thorough explainer on this topic, which can help you decode what you should be doing.) Clearly, this is a muddled topic, which is why my conversation with trichologist Bridgette Hill on this week’s episode of Clean Beauty School was so fascinating. Hill is a hair stylist, colorist, and certified trichologist (or a paramedical field of hair care that focuses on scalp, follicle, and hair fiber health)—and she’s made the scalp her area of focus with Root Cause Scalp Analysis.

So while she’s the first to say that shampooing is and should be highly individualized, there are some takeaways that most of us would benefit from knowing. Tune into the episode to learn more, but for now—here are three must-try techniques for shampooing your hair and scalp.