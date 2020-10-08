Much like your skin, your hair changes as you age. Specifically, the once lush pigment of your youth may transform to an ashen hue, and it’s simply a natural part of life. Your new color isn't any less beautiful or striking—just, well, new!

There are ways to camouflage and cover up, though, as are there expert methods to grow out the gray (it takes some sort of transition plan, especially if you’ve been devout to hair dye). But for those looking for an earlier approach, you might be wondering: Can you prevent gray hair before the very first silvery strand?

According to the pros, the answer isn’t so black and white.