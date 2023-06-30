The 5 Best Supplements For Thinning Hair Of 2023 + Ingredients To Look For*
Hair thinning happens to most people at some point in their lives: Research shows about 80 percent of men experience thinning and almost half of women experience changes in their hair density.
It may occur because of age, day-to-day stress, nutritional concerns, or a mix of several triggers. How it shows up varies as well. For some, it's localized around the hairline or part; for others (typically men), there's a growing patch at the crown; and some just notice their hair is less full over time. No matter what's causing it or how it appears, one thing's for sure: It's distressing to notice.
Given hair growth (and loss) is complex and multifactorial, we encourage people to take a broad approach to hair and scalp care. Your best chances at healthy hair growth is when you approach it from all angles.
This can include hair growth topicals (like serums and shampoos), lifestyle habits (stress management and sleep hygiene, for example), nutritional needs (which will be unique to the person), and targeted supplements.*
On the subject of supplements—we've rounded up the best options for thinning hair.
The best supplements for thinning hair
Best multivitamin: Metagenics PhytoMulti with Iron
Pros
- Includes several antioxidants (like vitamin C and resveratrol), which also have skin benefits*
Cons
- Long list of "other" ingredients
Considerations:Gluten-freeGMO-free
From:Tablet
About one-third of Americans take a multivitamin or multimineral supplement, so it's reasonable to assume folks who have thinning hair would want to find an option that can help support healthy hair growth—alongside the wide-ranging other benefits of a multi. This formula comes with 18 mg of iron, which is one of the most important minerals for the hair. It's rounded out with 20-plus essential vitamins and minerals, like vitamins C, D, E, and biotin, that bring hair and full-body benefits.*
Best collagen: mindbodygreen beauty & gut collagen+
Pros
- Contains proline, glycine, lysine and arginine, which are some of the most important amino acids for keratin makeup
Cons
- Not vegan
Considerations:Gluten-freeSoy-freeGMO-freeDairy-freeSugar-free
From:Powder
This collagen powder contains a robust assortment of nutrients that can support your overall beauty goals, hair included. The formula starts off with a base of 17.7 grams of collagen peptides. While collagen is not present in hair itself, collagen peptides are made up of amino acids—the building blocks of proteins. As hair is made up of the protein keratin, improving your supply of amino acids can support keratin production in the long run. The formula is rounded out with vitamin C and E (important for hair health in their own right), hyaluronic acid (benefits for scalp health), biotin, L-glutamine, turmeric, and sulforaphane glucosinolate (for antioxidant support).*
Advertisement
Best biotin: Designs for Health HSN Complex
Pros
- Lemon flavor
- A robust assortment of nutrients that can support hair, skin, and nails*
Cons
- Not vegan
- Contains shellfish
- Contains stevia extract, if you avoid that
Considerations:Gluten-freeGMO-free
This beauty blend combines several nutrients known to help hair, skin, and nails. Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that supports collagen production, biotin is a B vitamin that supports hair health, aloe vera can hydrate skin, and silica can strengthen hair. This is all infused into a base of 5 grams of collagen, which as we've noted, provides the body with amino acids.*
Best capsule: Nutrafol Women's Balance
Pros
- Can also help improve lash and brow thickness*
- Two formulas tailored to the needs of men and women
Cons
- This is primarily a hair supplement, if you're looking for a beauty supplement that also addresses skin, nail, and overall health benefits.
- Expensive
Considerations:Gluten-freeSoy-freeGMO-free
From:Capsule
For those experiencing noticeable loss, this formula is specifically designed to target several of the root causes of hair thinning for women. The first way is through hormones: It contains saw palmetto, which can help reduce DHT in the body (a hormone that shrinks the hair follicle, resulting in thinner strands and less density). Additionally, it targets daily stress with calming adaptogens, neutralizes free radicals via antioxidants, and provides amino acid support with marine collagen. And for men, the brand's Hairline Defender is also top-notch.*
Advertisement
Best vegan: Divi To The Roots
Pros
- The brand also makes topical products for a full routine
- Vegan
Cons
- 4 capsules per day may be a lot for some folks
- Does not indicate if it's GMO-free
Considerations:VeganGluten-freeDairy-freeEgg-freeNut-freeFish-freeSugar-free
From:Capsule
For those who follow a vegan diet, this is an excellent option to turn to. It contains a robust assortment of vitamins, minerals, and nutrients to help hair growth: Vitamin A, C, D, E, B12, biotin, pantothenic acid, zinc, selenium, and two hair growth complexes, among other nutrients. Plus, it features a special slow-release technology to delay the release of the nutrients until they reach their intended destination.*
How we chose
Hair health
These high-quality supplement formulas provide targeted support and building blocks for strong and healthy hair–from antioxidant protection and cellular energy production, to providing amino acid building blocks used by our body to make keratin.*
Multi-action
The supplements in our lineup include efficacious amounts of diverse active ingredients. These collagen peptides, vitamins, minerals, botanicals, amino acids, and other unique bioactives are science-backed for multiple actions of hair health support.*
Quality focus
We elevate brands that prioritize quality testing to ensure the potency and purity of the formula, from the starting materials to the finished products. We lean into science-backed active ingredients and prefer the exclusion of cheap additives.
Sustainability
We celebrate brands for which sustainability is top of mind. To that end, we enjoy shouting out green initiatives and certifications, as well as products that honor the environment through recyclable, eco-friendly packaging options, like glass.
Ingredient to look for
The above supplements are excellent selects—hence why we're recommending them in the first place—but if should you ever be browsing other hair supplements, these are the ingredients to look for:
- Iron. This is one of the most critical minerals for hair health. When folks are deficient, the body actually takes iron from the hair to repurpose it elsewhere in the body. This means deficiencies can lead to thinning density and more brittle, weakened strands.*
- Collagen or keratin. Using collagen or keratin peptide supplements means you're fueling the body with amino acids, the building blocks of proteins like those found in your hair. Ideally the brand will share the amino acid profile of the collagen used in the supplements so you can check out which ones are present. For hair health, the most important amino acids to look for are proline, glycine, lysine, and arginine.*
- Vitamin C and E. Vitamin C is helpful due to its role in how the body absorbs iron. "Vitamin C increases the absorption of iron, which is one of the most critical nutrients for your hair," certified trichologist and founder of Advanced Trichology William Gaunitz, FWTS, says. Vitamin E supports vitamin C, as well as having a few other hair benefits, like supporting circulation. One study found that after taking vitamin E supplements for eight months, participants experienced 34 percent of increased hair growth1. Additionally, both can act as antioxidants, reducing oxidative stress and neutralizing free radicals.*
- Vitamin D. An underrated vitamin for hair growth, Vitamin D supports the hair follicle itself. And when the body is deficient, you may see less hair density. Unfortunately, almost all Americans are failing to consume just 400 I.U. of vitamin D from their daily diet, and almost half qualify for clinical vitamin D insufficiency.*
- Biotin. Biotin is believed to naturally promote healthy hair growth because it is involved in the production of keratin, the main component of hair.*
The takeaway
Hair thinning happens to so many people, and while it can cause distress or self-consciousness, it's nothing to be ashamed of. You're not alone! The good news is there are many routes you can take to support healthy hair growth. We recommend having a holistic outlook, which accounts for the fact that hair growth is complex. When you utilize several modalities, you have a better chance of addressing the root causes.
Want more insights into hair growth? Check out our favorite hair growth products, which includes a wide range of options.