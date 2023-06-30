Hair thinning happens to most people at some point in their lives: Research shows about 80 percent of men experience thinning and almost half of women experience changes in their hair density.

It may occur because of age, day-to-day stress, nutritional concerns, or a mix of several triggers. How it shows up varies as well. For some, it's localized around the hairline or part; for others (typically men), there's a growing patch at the crown; and some just notice their hair is less full over time. No matter what's causing it or how it appears, one thing's for sure: It's distressing to notice.

Given hair growth (and loss) is complex and multifactorial, we encourage people to take a broad approach to hair and scalp care. Your best chances at healthy hair growth is when you approach it from all angles.

This can include hair growth topicals (like serums and shampoos), lifestyle habits (stress management and sleep hygiene, for example), nutritional needs (which will be unique to the person), and targeted supplements.*

On the subject of supplements—we've rounded up the best options for thinning hair.