Hair loss that may happen during menopause is not triggered by one single factor, though hormones do play a significant role. This kind of hair loss is multifactoral and complex—one of the many reasons it can be so frustrating.

When someone enters menopause, their estrogen and progesterone levels start to vary and eventually decline. “Studies have shown that decreases in these two hormones contribute to hair loss because they play a role in hair growth and the duration of time that the hair stays in the growth or anagen phase,” biomedical doctor, hair expert, and founder of hair care brand Alodia Isfahan Chambers-Harris, Ph.D. tells mbg.

“The decrease in these hormones can also cause an increase in androgens. Androgens can shrink the hair follicle which can cause hair thinning,” she adds. So even if you don’t notice significant fallout, gradual thinning can be connected to menopause as well.