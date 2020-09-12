We're All Stretching The Time Between Salon Visits Right Now: 7 Root Touch-Ups That Help Hair Health
Are you one to color your hair? Well, then you'll know all about this oft-bemoaned struggle: Your roots growing in, revealing that the lush color you traditional sport is perhaps, well, not of the natural variety. Now, typically those trying to cover up grays tend to complain about regrowth more often, but it's a soft spot for really anyone trying to minimize the look of a harsh line.
What can you do? Well, you can book an appointment with your go-to colorist or run to the store and grab your handy at-home dye, but if that's just not an option in a pinch, you may consider having a root touch-up on hand. These little powders, sprays, and temporary dyes make it so easy to conceal unwanted strands or help blend a harsh line, ideal for when you need help between sessions.
But how to find one best for you? Especially if you tend to lean more into the natural and clean beauty end of the spectrum? Well, there are certainly options, with a wide range of textures, applications, and shades. So no matter your need, you'll find something here to love.
Madison Reed Root Touch Up
Brush-on powders are like makeup for your hair: Simply use the small, targeted brush to apply a dose of the powder, which resembles something like a pressed eye-shadow powder. The formula (free of parabens, gluten, and a few other items), sticks to hair through sweat, weather, and movement, so you won't be shedding color as the day goes on. Another bonus? These are great for filling in thinning hairlines.
Root Touch Up, Madison Reed ($30)
Kevin.Murphy Retouch Me
This natural-leaning brand is a favorite among beauty folk, and their touch-up sprays are no exception. The sprays use microfine spritz to evenly distribute pigments that dry down to a subtle satin finish (read: shiny but not too much). The formula also contains vitamin E, tangerine, and orange peel oils to enhance shine and hair health.
Retouch Me, Kevin.Murphy ($29)
dpHue Root Touch Up Stick
This handy double-sided stick comes in four shades (red, blonde, brunette, and black) and colors in something like a crayon. Use the oil-based blend on the hair and roots, then flip the pen over to reveal a blending brush. With the brush you can work the formula into your hair, creating a soft and subtle look.
Root Touch Up Stick, dpHue ($28)
ColorWow Root Cover Up
Another powder, ColorWow's option comes with a double-sided brush. One, denser and smaller, you can use to really target small patches; the other is wider, rounder, and fluffier, which is ideal for blending out over larger areas. The powder contains no waxes, dyes, or parabens; is water-resistant; but then comes out with a good rinse and shampoo.
Root Cover Up, ColorWow ($34.50)
R+Co Bright Shadow Root Touch Up Spray
Sprays are so easy to use and able to cover more area in less time. Not to mention, this product acts something like a hair care item, too, as it's loaded with biotin, tapioca starch (to absorb oil), and pearl extract for shine. This option is also free of parabens, petrolatum, and mineral oil.
Bright Shadow Root Touch Up Spray, R+Co ($26)
Mineral Fusion Gray Root Concealer
This mineral-based option uses rich, natural mineral pigments to do its work. These are then infused with argan oil to condition dry strands while covering up grays. Use this if you find yourself with a sensitive scalp, as it's fragrance and hypoallergenic free.
Gray Root Concealer, Mineral Fusion ($12.99)
Christophe Robin Temporary Color Gel
A step up from the rest, this temporary dye semi-permanently covers up roots between appointments—or tends to the first signs of grays (perhaps you're not ready to commit to a full dye job at the first sight of a silver strand). Composed of 92% natural-origin ingredients and pure pigments, it is made without ammonia. Its gentle formula, enriched with protective plant extracts, immediately covers grays by surrounding the hair, then washes out evenly over shampoos.
Temporary Color Gel, Christophe Robin ($35)
