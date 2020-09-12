mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Beauty
We're All Stretching The Time Between Salon Visits Right Now: 7 Root Touch-Ups That Help Hair Health

We're All Stretching The Time Between Salon Visits Right Now: 7 Root Touch-Ups That Help Hair Health

Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department.
root touch up roundup

Image by mindbodygreen

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
September 12, 2020 — 16:04 PM

Are you one to color your hair? Well, then you'll know all about this oft-bemoaned struggle: Your roots growing in, revealing that the lush color you traditional sport is perhaps, well, not of the natural variety. Now, typically those trying to cover up grays tend to complain about regrowth more often, but it's a soft spot for really anyone trying to minimize the look of a harsh line. 

What can you do? Well, you can book an appointment with your go-to colorist or run to the store and grab your handy at-home dye, but if that's just not an option in a pinch, you may consider having a root touch-up on hand. These little powders, sprays, and temporary dyes make it so easy to conceal unwanted strands or help blend a harsh line, ideal for when you need help between sessions.

But how to find one best for you? Especially if you tend to lean more into the natural and clean beauty end of the spectrum? Well, there are certainly options, with a wide range of textures, applications, and shades. So no matter your need, you'll find something here to love.

Madison Reed Root Touch Up

Brush-on powders are like makeup for your hair: Simply use the small, targeted brush to apply a dose of the powder, which resembles something like a pressed eye-shadow powder. The formula (free of parabens, gluten, and a few other items), sticks to hair through sweat, weather, and movement, so you won't be shedding color as the day goes on. Another bonus? These are great for filling in thinning hairlines

Root Touch Up, Madison Reed ($30)

madison reed root touch up hair
mindbodygreen

Kevin.Murphy Retouch Me

This natural-leaning brand is a favorite among beauty folk, and their touch-up sprays are no exception. The sprays use microfine spritz to evenly distribute pigments that dry down to a subtle satin finish (read: shiny but not too much). The formula also contains vitamin E, tangerine, and orange peel oils to enhance shine and hair health. 

Retouch Me, Kevin.Murphy ($29)

Kevin.murphy hair root touch up
mindbodygreen

dpHue Root Touch Up Stick

This handy double-sided stick comes in four shades (red, blonde, brunette, and black) and colors in something like a crayon. Use the oil-based blend on the hair and roots, then flip the pen over to reveal a blending brush. With the brush you can work the formula into your hair, creating a soft and subtle look. 

Root Touch Up Stick, dpHue ($28)

dphue root touch up pen
mindbodygreen

ColorWow Root Cover Up

Another powder, ColorWow's option comes with a double-sided brush. One, denser and smaller, you can use to really target small patches; the other is wider, rounder, and fluffier, which is ideal for blending out over larger areas. The powder contains no waxes, dyes, or parabens; is water-resistant; but then comes out with a good rinse and shampoo

Root Cover Up, ColorWow ($34.50)

Colorwow root touch up
mindbodygreen

R+Co Bright Shadow Root Touch Up Spray

Sprays are so easy to use and able to cover more area in less time. Not to mention, this product acts something like a hair care item, too, as it's loaded with biotin, tapioca starch (to absorb oil), and pearl extract for shine. This option is also free of parabens, petrolatum, and mineral oil. 

Bright Shadow Root Touch Up Spray, R+Co ($26)

R+Co root touch up spray
mindbodygreen

Mineral Fusion Gray Root Concealer

This mineral-based option uses rich, natural mineral pigments to do its work. These are then infused with argan oil to condition dry strands while covering up grays. Use this if you find yourself with a sensitive scalp, as it's fragrance and hypoallergenic free. 

Gray Root Concealer, Mineral Fusion ($12.99)

mineral fusion
mindbodygreen

Christophe Robin Temporary Color Gel

A step up from the rest, this temporary dye semi-permanently covers up roots between appointments—or tends to the first signs of grays (perhaps you're not ready to commit to a full dye job at the first sight of a silver strand). Composed of 92% natural-origin ingredients and pure pigments, it is made without ammonia. Its gentle formula, enriched with protective plant extracts, immediately covers grays by surrounding the hair, then washes out evenly over shampoos. 

Temporary Color Gel, Christophe Robin ($35)

christophe robin color
mindbodygreen

And do you want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor at mindbodygreen. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department. She has...

More On This Topic

Beauty

These Spots Are Often Confused For Hyperpigmentation, But Here's What It Really Is

Jamie Schneider
These Spots Are Often Confused For Hyperpigmentation, But Here's What It Really Is
Beauty

10 Expert-Approved Ways To Make Your Nails Dry Fast (And Keep Them Smudge-Free!)

Jamie Schneider
10 Expert-Approved Ways To Make Your Nails Dry Fast (And Keep Them Smudge-Free!)
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Beauty

Breaking Out On Your Back? Here Are 12 Derm-Approved Tips To Get Rid Of Backne

Alexandra Engler
Breaking Out On Your Back? Here Are 12 Derm-Approved Tips To Get Rid Of Backne
Spirituality

What It Means If You Have A White Aura & Why They're The Rarest Of All

Sarah Regan
What It Means If You Have A White Aura & Why They're The Rarest Of All
Beauty

The Newest "Maskne" Hack Is So Easy, But Does It Work? A Derm Explains

Jamie Schneider
The Newest "Maskne" Hack Is So Easy, But Does It Work? A Derm Explains
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

5 Ways To Prep Your Body & Mind For Fall, According To Ayurveda & TCM

Jennifer Raye, TCM.P, E-RYT 500+
5 Ways To Prep Your Body & Mind For Fall, According To Ayurveda & TCM
Recipes

These Savory, Vegan Pancakes Are A Surefire Way To Fuel A Good Weekend

Eliza Sullivan
These Savory, Vegan Pancakes Are A Surefire Way To Fuel A Good Weekend
Integrative Health

Always Groggy In The Morning? You Might Be Missing Quality REM Sleep

Sarah Regan
Always Groggy In The Morning? You Might Be Missing Quality REM Sleep
Functional Food

Want To Eat Cruciferous Veggies Without Bloat? Here's An RD's Advice

Eliza Sullivan
Want To Eat Cruciferous Veggies Without Bloat? Here's An RD's Advice
Integrative Health

The One Emotion That Accelerates Every Disease & How To Help, From An MD

Emma Loewe
The One Emotion That Accelerates Every Disease & How To Help, From An MD
Integrative Health

Exactly How Many Minutes Of Massage You Need To Relax The Nervous System

Sarah Regan
Exactly How Many Minutes Of Massage You Need To Relax The Nervous System
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/best-root-touch-ups-that-are-good-for-hair-health

Your article and new folder have been saved!