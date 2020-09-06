Graying hair is a natural part of life. For some it starts early, with sprinkles of silver dusting the head. For others, later and in full force. And more and more, women are skipping the cover-ups and coloring appointments and embracing the gray hair. Letting the silver strands grow in in all their glory.

If you've never made a habit of dyeing your hair, this is a simple process really: Let the gray come in! The problem arises when you've been coloring your hair previously and now want to make the transition. See, if your grays have filled in enough, simply stopping coloring appointments means your hair grows out with a harsh line—your new growth of silver on one side, and your color on the other.

To avoid this harsh line, there are some things you can do. Here, we spoke to colorists about a few tips: