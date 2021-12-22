Do You Have This Specific Type Of Skin Complexion? Here's How To Tell

Once you get to the bare bones of it and let your skin chill out for a while, then you can slowly and carefully add back in other ingredients to see how your complexion tolerates them. For example, you may find that you can safely use an alpha-hydroxy acid two times a week—but no more than that. Or you may find that retinols are simply too strong for you, full stop. But at the very least you are understanding your skin a bit better.