These Surprising Tips Will Keep Your Pedicure Going All Summer Long

Here we are, folks: It's sandal season. For most of us, that means our toes might need a little, ahem, polishing. After being tucked away in closed-toe shoes and boots for months, they're likely not in their best shape. Or if you regularly workout, your toes might be taking a beating in your sneakers regardless. And whether you stop into a spa or DIY a pedicure, there are ways to keep your toes in top shape for longer—or at least more consistently.

And here's the thing I like to remind people (or myself, really): We put our feet through a lot, be it through our jobs, parenting, moving our bodies, or just day-to-day. It may feel like you are being vain or selfish by spending a little more time on the area, but it's not: It's one small act of self-care that has real benefits (more on that).

It's also really easy. So follow along with our tips below.