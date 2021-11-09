Turns Out Your Cells Can Get Stressed Too. Here's What To Do About It

In order to do something about this cellular stress, we need to first understand where it's all going down: our mitochondria. Think of mitochondria as cellular batteries or powerhouses providing the energy needed for our entire body to function. When our cells are stressed, this energy system is compromised. But when they get the help of targeted antioxidant support like MitoQ's advanced cell health molecule, mitochondria can be the key to our very best health.*

According to Menolascino, "Stress at the cellular level is really all about these mitochondria and how they utilize food sources for energy to help the cells respond" to potential challenges (aka, stressors) like free radicals. He described that as our mitochondria generate cellular energy, they also generate free radicals. When free radicals accumulate, they can induce oxidative stress (much like an apple browning as it's exposed to oxygen), which is the biggest contributor to cell stress. Oxidative stress can accelerate the aging process and affect our health trajectory—in other words, we want to show free radicals the door, and that's where antioxidants come in.*

"Antioxidants are the sponges that mop up these excess free radicals so that you have optimal energy production without the free radical side effect,"* said Menolascino. But, "our body's levels of naturally occurring antioxidants, which help to control free radicals, decrease as we age," he described. Plus, "Regular antioxidants are very inefficient because of their low bioavailability and inability to effectively get into mitochondria."